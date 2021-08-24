CANTON — Former Canton High School golf standout Danny Christy is coming home to work as an assistant coach for the SUNY Canton men’s and women’s golf teams.
Christy spent the past four years playing NCAA Division III men’s golf at SUNY Delhi, which is in the same conference (NAC) as SUNY Canton.
He led SUNY Delhi to back-to-back NAC championships in the fall of 2019 and last spring. Christy was the individual medalist and NAC Player of the Year in 2018 when he shot a two-day total of 148 strokes.
“Having known Danny for many years I was already aware of his playing abilities, work ethic and knew that he would have great success working with our men and women’s programs,” SUNY Canton coach Mark Bickelhaupt said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.