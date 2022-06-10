College golf
CHAUTAUQUA — Jefferson Community College sophomore Sam Arrigo shot an 8-over-par 80 to finish 20th overall at the NJCAA Division III men’s golf championships Friday at Chautauqua Golf Course.
Arrigo, a former South Lewis standout, moved up from 22nd to get a top-20 showing. Former General Brown golfer Nate Heller fired a 78 to finish tied for 36th. Sandhills (N.C.) golfer Andres Huber shot a 1-over 289 for the tournament to win the individual crown.
JCC placed ninth in the team event while team champion Sandhills placed five golfers in the top 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.