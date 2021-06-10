College golf
CHAUTAUQUA — Jefferson Community College’s Sam Arrigo shot a 6-over-par 78 to highlight in the third round of the NJCAA Division III men’s golf championship Thursday at Chautauqua Golf Course.
Arrigo is tied for 27th place with a three-day total of 250, while sophomore teammate Ryan Blevins is tied for 20th with a three-day score of 243 after shooting an 83. Cannoneers teammates Mitch Scoville and Chris Olson are both tied for 38th with 268s. Andreas Huber of Sandhills CC continues to lead with a three-day mark of 219.
JCC moved up to sixth place in the team competition, while Sandhills CC leads Georgia Military College.
