CHAUTAUQUA — Jefferson Community College sophomore Ryan Blevins shot an 8-over 80 to place 18th after the first round of the NJCAA Division III golf tournament Tuesday at Chautauqua Golf Course.
Sophomore Sam Arrigo shot an 83 and is tied for 24th, and sophomore Mitchell Scoville is tied for 36th after carding an 88. Andreas Huber from Sandhills Community College in North Carolina shot a 1-under 71 to lead the individual competition.
JCC is sixth in the team standings with a team 343. Minnesota State Tech is currently first.
