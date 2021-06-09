CHAUTAUQUA — Jefferson Community College sophomore Ryan Blevins shot a second straight 8-over par 80 after two rounds of the NJCAA Division III men’s golf championships Wednesday at Chautauqua Golf Course.
Blevins sits tied for 17th after a two-day total of 160. Sophomore Sam Arrigo shot an 89 and is tied for 34th with a 170. Freshman Chris Olson and sophomore Mitch Scoville are both tied for 39th at 180. Andreas Huber of Sandhills Community College in North Carolina still leads with a two-day total of 144.
Georgia Military College leads the team event while JCC is eighth.
