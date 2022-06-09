COLLEGE GOLF
CHAUTAUQUA — Jefferson Community College sophomore and former South Lewis standout Sam Arrigo shot an 81 to move up to 22nd place at the NJCAA Division III men’s national championship at Chautauqua Country Club.
Arrigo holds a three-day total of 247. Former General Brown product Nate Heller is in 45th, while the Cannoneers’ Cole Morrissette and Nick Lennox are 47th and 48th, respectively. Andres Huber of Sandhills (N.C.) leads the individual competition.
Jefferson CC is ninth in the team event while Sandhills is the overall team leader.
The tournament concludes Friday.
