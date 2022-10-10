WEBSTER — St. Lawrence University sophomores Sam Lyman and Mary Grace McCann won their respective tournaments Monday at the Nazareth Fall Invitational at the Webster Golf Club.
Lyme carded a two-day total of 148 to win the men’s tournament. Freshman teammate Jimmy King was three shots back to finish second while Saints’ junior Wes Bevins tied for third. St. Lawrence won the team event with a combined score of 607, while Hobart took second with a 642 and Utica finished third with a 696.
