COLLEGE HOCKEY
CANTON — St. Lawrence University announced Monday that the ice rink at the renovated Appleton Arena will be known as the Torrey Rink.
The building will remain named Appleton Arena to recognize the original contribution from the Appleton family in the tradition of Saints hockey. The Torrey Rink will recognize 100 years of engagement with the university by members of the Torrey family, since their arrival on campus in 1920.
“The renewed Appleton Arena extends a remarkable heritage in college hockey. It’s equivalent to the greatest sporting venues in America — Fenway, Wrigley, the Rose Bowl. There is none other like Appleton,” school President William L. Fox said. “Naming the ice of Appleton for a distinguished Laurentian ‘century family’ — with its presence on both sides of the St. Lawrence River — brings together a story set apart like none other.”
Among the Torrey family is, Bill, who was a Hall of Fame general manager with the New York Islanders and Florida Panthers.
The building dedication and Legends of Appleton Weekend will take place Feb. 7-8. The building is scheduled to reopen for hockey in late November.
