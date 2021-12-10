TEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona State University scored three goals in a span of 1 minute, 53 seconds in the second period to pull away from Clarkson in a 4-3 win in a nonconference game Friday at the Oceanside Ice Arena.
The game was tied 1-1 when the Sun Devils (8-9 overall) went on the spurt, which knocked Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider out of a game early for the first time this season.
Jack Jensen started the spurt, taking a nice pass from Benji Eckerle to put ASU ahead 2-1 at 10:25 of the second period.
Ryan O’Reilly scored at 11:04 to extended the lead to 3-1 and then Colin Theisen scored at 12:18 to make it 4-1.
After Theisen’s goal, Clarkson coach Casey Jones pulled Heider and replaced him with Jacob Mucitelli.
A scoreless first period came before all the scoring plays in the second period.
Clarkson (9-5-4) took a short-lived lead at 3:02 of the second period when Chris Klack scored after ASU defenseman Tim Theocharidis turned the puck over near his own blue line.
Nick Campoli and Brian Hurley assisted on the goal.
The Sun Devils tied the game 1-1 on a rebound goal from Christopher Grando off a shot from O’Reilly.
Michael Underwood scored his first goal of the season just 25 seconds into the third period to cut ASU’s lead to 4-2. Jack Jacome and Zach Tsekos assisted.
Clarkson cut the lead to one at 19:38.4 when Jones pulled Mucitelli for an extra attacker and Mathieu Gosselin scored.
The teams play again tonight in the second game of the set.
