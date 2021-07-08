CANTON — Will Arquiett left St. Lawrence Central after his sophomore year of high school to pursue a college hockey career.
After being gone for five years, Arquiett is excited to be coming home to play for the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team this season.
“I like the small community they have there,” Arquiett said. “It’s close to home (Brasher Falls). I’ve been away from home for a while now, so it will be nice.”
Arquiett is one of eight newcomers to the SLU roster, including five forwards and three defensemen who are joining the defending ECAC Hockey champions.
“I think it’s a real good mix of a lot of different things,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said of the incoming class. “Kids have to compete, it doesn’t matter what type of game they play, and this group, from top to bottom, has a real good compete level. They’ll compete in different ways. I do think there’s some good offensively and hockey IQ and offensive-end things. One area we want to take a step is our power play.”
The Saints lost senior defensemen Philip Alftberg, Cameron White and Dylan Woolf and forwards Jacob Nielsen and Callum Cusinato to graduation. Senior defenseman Jake Stevens transferred to Long Island University.
Arquiett said his family used to be season ticket holders at Clarkson and going to those games, as well as SLU games, sparked his desire to reach the NCAA Division I level.
“I liked both,” Arquiett said of the two area teams. “I thought the environment was cool for both places. It was the best hockey I’d seen live. When you are really young it’s the highest level you’ve seen in person, unless you’ve gone to an NHL game.”
Arquiett, who is 5-foot-7, 154 pounds, is a forward who spent last season with the Aberdeen Wings of the NAHL. He played in 39 games and recorded 13 goals and 26 assists.
He went to Lake Placid’s Northwood Prep School in 2016-17 and was there until the end of the 2018-19 season. His best year at Northwood was his final one where he registered 23 goals and 39 assists in 67 games. He spent the 2019-20 season in the BCHL with the Cowichan Valley Capitals.
“He probably had the best developmental year of any one of our incoming kids,” Brekke said. “He was allowed to play a full season. He’s a high-energy, high-compete kid. He has good attributes to his game. He plays like he’s over 6 feet. We have high expectations for him.”
Arquiett will join two other former Section 10 hockey players on the Saints roster. Senior Kaden Pickering, a former Norwood-Norfolk player, was third on the team in scoring last year with seven goals and four assists in 17 games. SLU also features senior defenseman Mark Mahoney, a former Canton player who has family roots at St. Lawrence Central.
“There’s a uniqueness in people growing up in this area,” Brekke said. “They have watched the St. Lawrence Saints play their entire life. There’s a passion there that is deeply rooted. It’s been important in their life from a young age. It’s always exciting to have kids from the area come in.”
Joining Arquiett are forwards Josh Boyer, a junior transfer from Nebraska-Omaha, Isaac “Oak” MacLeod, Ty Naakens and Chris Pappas.
“(Boyer) is a veteran guy with some experience,” Brekke said. “He’s a good power forward who will give us some size (6-3, 201) and depth. Oak MacLeod is a pure goal-scorer. He has a natural touch to put the puck in the net. Chris Pappas has a high hockey IQ. He makes a lot of plays and will be a nice complement to a guy like MacLeod. Ty Naakens has good skill and decent size (6-2, 185).”
The Saints are adding defensemen Philippe Chapleau, Drake Burgin and Mason Waite.
Chapleau has only picked up 32 penalty minutes since the 2013-14 season and is expected to provide offense on the Saints power play. Bergin is expected to help move the puck, which is key according to Brekke. “If you want to be a good team, you don’t want to spend time in your end,” he said.
Waite is 6-2, 190 and has been a leader on his previous teams.
