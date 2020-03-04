POTSDAM — SUNY Potsdam’s Kaylee Merrill was named to the NEWHL All-Rookie team on Wednesday.
Merrill finished third on the Bears in scoring with 13 goals and two assists. She lead SUNY Potsdam in game-winning goals with three and ranked sixth in the NEWHL in goals scored.
SUNY Potsdam finished with a 10-12-2 overall record and was 7-9-2 in conference play.
