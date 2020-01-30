CANTON — No school in the area features more national championship banners hanging than SUNY Canton, which has won 15 in men’s hockey at the junior college level.
But the Kangaroos, who have also been known as the Northmen and Northstars in the past, encountered a rough transition when the university moved to the four-year level and became an NCAA Division III school in the 2013-14 season.
Finally, under fourth-year head coach Alex Boak, a former Norwood-Norfolk and Clarkson University defenseman, the Kangaroos have gone back to the school’s traditional winning ways.
Boak started as an assistant coach under Trevor Gilligan in 2015-16 and worked with a SUNY Canton team that went 6-17-4.
He became head coach when he was 26 in 2016 and after two 7-16-2 seasons started to turn the program around.
Last year SUNY Canton went 14-9-2 and so far this season the Kangaroos are 9-6-2 and a candidate to make the NCAA Division III tournament.
“Back then it was just a different time in the progression of the program,” Boak said of his start. “They were some things I wanted to hit on right away, which is recruiting from different areas. We changed things up there. Also alumni engagement. We wanted to get guys back and involved both with getting here on campus and a fund-raising standpoint.
“We are a completely different program now than we were back then. All-around we got better. It’s a credit to the guys who were here and kind of took the lumps and bruises for a couple years and got us through it. Now recruiting has come along and we are getting some pretty good players. We are starting to attract some really good student athletes.”
SUNY Canton offers a facility good enough that it was used by St. Lawrence University this season when Appleton Arena was not ready yet.
But one drawback for the Kangaroos is the team has been unable to find a conference home. If SUNY Canton makes the NCAA Tournament it will come from a high Pairwise Ranking, which was fourth at one point this season, instead of winning a conference tournament and getting an automatic bid.
“Kids ask (about the conference) all the time,” Boak said regarding recruits. “For us the only thing we have to worry about is winning games. As long as we work our butts off and we come in here and we start beating teams, who cares if you are in a conference or not? If you are in a conference and you aren’t winning games, you aren’t winning conference championships anyway.”
One of the area recruits Boak has gotten to come to SUNY Canton is former Salmon River standout Sean David, a sophomore forward who is fifth on the team in scoring with two goals and nine assists through 14 games.
“I like the progression we’ve made,” David said. “Last year we had a really good season. This year we’ve brought it on. I was pretty confident (the team would win) because of how big the freshman class was going to be. I liked coach Boak, he made me feel a part of this right away.”
Boak, who was a captain at Clarkson, is able to talk to his former coach, Casey Jones, whenever he needs any advice.
“I want the guys to play a little bit like I did, work hard, battle and compete, those type of things,” Boak said. “Those are non-negotiables with our team. (Jones) has been a great resource. When I have time, I try to get over there as much as I can and talk to him, just about different situations. I bounce different situations, dealing with players, whether we are in a slump, how we can get out of it. He’s been a great resource.”
Another resource for Boak is retired SUNY Canton coach Terry Martin, who won 12 of the school’s 15 national championships and has a statue in the front of the arena.
“(Tradition) is something we’ve tried to incorporate more with our recruiting,” Boak said. “To show them how they used to do at the JUCO level, and we’ve had success here. That’s where we want to get to. We want to get back to how successful (those) teams were. We used to beat up everybody. We want to try to get as close to that level as we possibly can, because we know it can be done here.
“(Martin) cares. He’s been awesome. He’s been around quite a bit. He gives that encouragement. He’s been a great resource for me as to how things work in the state system. He’s always positive. To hear that from a guy who has done what he did here is pretty good to hear.”
