Former Union player Doug Christiansen was named the men’s and women’s ECAC Hockey commissioner Tuesday.
Christiansen played for Union from 1998-2002 and has been the deputy commissioner of the United States Hockey League.
Updated: June 13, 2023 @ 9:01 pm
He replaces Steve Hagwell, who had been the ECAC commissioner the last 18 years before retiring after the past season.
“I’m extremely excited, humbled and honored to be coming back to the ECAC,” Christiansen said. “Steve Hagwell left a tremendous foundation and (I) am excited to work with him in this transition. I grew up loving college hockey and grew up going to University of Wisconsin games. It was all I ever wanted to do. Myself and my brother (Jeff) played at Union. We loved our time there. For me, the ECAC and Ivy League is near and dear to my heart. I’m excited to grow the opportunities for the players. It’s the best game in the world.”
After leaving Union, Christiansen played professional hockey from 2002-10, playing in the East Coast Hockey League and American League as well as four seasons in Europe.
He was a head coach for the Edinburg Capitals, Manchester Monarchs and the Indy Fuel before becoming the USHL’s deputy commissioner.
“I love (the ECAC),” Christiansen said. “I’m passionate about the league. I think it’s second-to-none in the opportunities it provides for both men and women. I really enjoyed the opportunity I had with the USHL. I learned a ton. When this opportunity came up it was something I pursued and wanted. I’m optimistic I can help grow the brand of the ECAC.”
As a player at Union, Christiansen made the road trip to play at St. Lawrence University and Clarkson.
“I thought St. Lawrence and Appleton Arena had tremendous character and when Clarkson gets going (Cheel Arena) is an intimidating place,” Christiansen said.
Don’t expect to see any major changes in the conference structure with Christiansen leading ECAC Hockey.
“I think a 12-team model for the ECAC is outstanding and I don’t see any change in that,” Christiansen said. “It’s been a strong foundation for a reason. In terms of college sports in general, it’s a changing dynamic. The more places that have opportunities to play, the better. Hockey is in a growth position and I’m excited to be a part of that.
“The one constant in my life has been hockey. It’s been with me every part of my life. I’ve had opportunities from hockey. I look at my time at Union and I loved it so much I had to make my brother go. I’m optimistic I can help the student athletes now and coming in the future to have a similar experience that I had.”
