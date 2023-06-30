Clarkson reveals 2023-24 slates

Clarkson’s Tristan Sarsland battles Jonny Russell’s wayward stick while trying to clear the puck during a game against Brown on March 4 last season. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

Clarkson University has released its men’s and women’s hockey schedules for next season with the men starting on the road against Notre Dame on Oct. 7 and 8 in South Bend, Ind., and the women heading to North Andover, Mass., to play Merrimack on Sept. 23 and 24.

The Clarkson men, who went 16-17-4 last year and reached the ECAC quarterfinals, will play their home opener Oct. 13 against NCAA Tournament quarterfinalist Penn State at 7 p.m. at Cheel Arena. Clarkson hosts Vermont the next night at Cheel.

