Clarkson University has released its men’s and women’s hockey schedules for next season with the men starting on the road against Notre Dame on Oct. 7 and 8 in South Bend, Ind., and the women heading to North Andover, Mass., to play Merrimack on Sept. 23 and 24.
The Clarkson men, who went 16-17-4 last year and reached the ECAC quarterfinals, will play their home opener Oct. 13 against NCAA Tournament quarterfinalist Penn State at 7 p.m. at Cheel Arena. Clarkson hosts Vermont the next night at Cheel.
The Golden Knights will play three more nonconference foes in October, playing at Merrimack on Oct. 20 and hosting Lake Superior State and Michigan Tech on Oct. 27 and 28, respectively.
After a weekend off, Clarkson begins its ECAC Hockey play Nov. 10 and 11 with respective games against Rensselaer and Union at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson will face rival St. Lawrence University in back-to-back games Jan. 26 and 27 with the first game at Cheel in Potsdam and the second at SLU’s Appleton Arena in Canton.
Clarkson will host defending NCAA champion Quinnipiac on Feb. 10 at Cheel and play the Bobcats on the road in the final weekend of the regular season March 1. The Golden Knights close out the regular slate March 2 at Princeton.
Other nonconference games for Clarkson include hosting new Division I program Stonehill College on Dec. 8 and then playing the U.S. Under-18 national team Dec. 9 at Cheel.
Clarkson will play in the Adirondack Winter Invitational on Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 in Lake Placid. The Golden Knights face Arizona State in a first-round game Dec. 29. A victory will put them in the title game Dec. 30 against Cornell or the University of Massachusetts.
Clarkson returns to action for 2024 the following week with games at the Rochester Institute of Technology on Jan. 5 and at Canisius on Jan. 6.
ECAC Tournament play begins March 8 with the ECAC Championships on March 22 and 23 at the 1980 Rink at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid. The NCAA Tournament starts March 29. The Frozen Four is April 11 and 13 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minn.
WOMEN START AT HOME SEPT. 29
The Clarkson women begin their home portion of the schedule against Boston College in a pair of nonconference games Sept. 29 and 30 at Cheel Arena.
The Golden Knights, 29-11-2 last season and an NCAA Tournament team, then spend the bulk of October playing nonconference games at Vermont (Oct. 6 and 7) and at Robert Morris (Oct. 20 and 21). ECACHL play begins Oct. 27 and 28 when Clarkson hosts Quinnipiac and Princeton.
The Golden Knights face the rival Saints for the first time Nov. 10 and 11 with the first game at Cheel and the second at Appleton. The two teams play against Jan. 26 and 27. The Nov. 10 game will start at 11 a.m. with the intent of inviting school-age children to attend.
Clarkson will play a home-and-home series with Syracuse with the first game Nov. 21 at Syracuse and the second Nov. 25 in Potsdam. Clarkson ends its regular-season slate Feb. 16 and 17 with home games against Harvard and Dartmouth. ECAC Tournament play begins Feb. 23 and 24 with conference finals scheduled for March 1.
Clarkson’s women’s program also plans to honor the 10th anniversary of the 2014 national championship team this season at a date to be announced.
Clarkson athletics also has announced a plan to offer alcohol for sale during the 2023-24 season for men’s and women’s hockey games at Cheel Arena as a pilot program. The university will evaluate the first year of alcohol sales in March 2024 to determine whether they will continue. The university said procedures and protocol for purchasing alcohol will be announced later this summer.
Clarkson also announced the Skate-With-A-Knight program that has been on hiatus since the coronavirus pandemic will return for 2023-24 for both the men’s and women’s programs. The women’s skate will happen after their game Sept. 30 against Boston College and the men’s skate is scheduled following the Union game Nov. 11.
SAINTS ANNOUNCE RECRUITS
St. Lawrence University men’s hockey coach Brent Brekke officially announced the Saints’ incoming class for the 2023-24 season.
The Saints’ class of seven players, which was announced in the Times in April, features three goalies in Ben Kraws, Mason Kucenski and Cameron Smith. SLU is also bringing on three defensemen in Jake Lammens, Evan Mitchell and Jan Olenginski. One forward, Gunnar Thoreson completes the class.
Head coach Brent Brekke on each of the players:
Ben Kraws (transfer from Arizona State): “Ben is a big athletic goalie and that has a pro frame and style. Coming in as a transfer with four years of college experience under his belt is exciting and will put him in a position to battle for the staring job immediately.”
Mason Kucenski (USHL’s Madison Capitals): “Mason is a good technical goalie and brings a very calm presence to the game. He will be competing for the net every night.”
Jake Lammens (BCHL’s Salmon Arm Silverbacks): “Jake is an athletic, mobile defenseman that uses his skating and hockey sense to impact the game and can contribute on both side of the puck.”
Evan Mitchell (AJHL’s Blackfelds Bulldogs): “Evan is a heady, puck moving defenseman. He thinks well and can find seams at the offensive blue line.”
Jan Olenginski (Madison Capitals): “Jan is a slightly undersized defenseman but possesses outstanding agility, skating, and offensive instincts.”
Cameron Smith (P.A.L. Islanders): “Cameron is coming off a very successful season and took a very good step in his development. We are excited to see his impact at the college level.”
Gunnar Thoreson (NAHL’s Minnesota Wilderness): “Gunnar is a versatile centerman that plays and aggressive style and makes things happen in the hard areas.”
