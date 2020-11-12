POTSDAM — Clarkson University released a nine-game nonconference schedule for its men’s hockey team Thursday, featuring games against Colgate, Quinnipiac, Niagara, Mercyhurst and rival St. Lawrence University, all taking place before the 2021 portion of the season.
Clarkson’s opener is against Colgate on Sunday, Nov. 22, starting at 3 p.m. A week later the Golden Knights will play at Quinnipiac in another 3 p.m. start.
The official home opener for Clarkson is a two-game set against Mercyhurst, led by former SUNY Canton player and coach Rick Gotkin, on Dec. 5-6, with both games starting at 4 p.m.
Clarkson will travel to Niagara for a Wednesday night game on Dec. 9. The Purple Eagles are coached by former Clarkson assistant Jason Lammers and his assistant coach is Canton native Mark Phalon.
Clarkson will play two nonconference games against the Saints, with one in Potsdam on Wednesday, Dec. 16 and the other in Canton on Friday, Dec. 18.
The 2020 portion of the schedule will end with a home game against Colgate on Sunday, Dec. 27 and a home game against Niagara on Dec. 29.
All of Clarkson’s home games will be telecast on ESPN+, which can be purchased for $5.99 a month. The road games against Colgate, Quinnipiac and St. Lawrence University will also be available on the channel. Fans are not allowed into either Cheel Arena or Appleton Arena for at least the 2020 portion of the schedule.
The coronavirus pandemic has delayed and altered Clarkson’s schedule. Under the old schedule, the Golden Knights would have been playing a nonconference series at Arizona State this weekend for their 10th and 11th games of the season.
Clarkson was originally scheduled to open the season at Vermont on Oct. 10.
The ECAC Hockey portion of the schedule has not been announced yet and will not begin until sometime in 2021. The Ivy League scrapped athletic competition in 2020 and Rensselaer and Union also said they would wait until January.
Clarkson has not played a game since Feb. 29, when it lost to Cornell 5-1 in the regular-season finale. The Golden Knights, who went 23-8-3 last season, had a first-round playoff bye and the season was canceled shortly before a home quarterfinal series with Yale.
The last home game for the Clarkson men’s team was a 4-0 win over Dartmouth on Feb. 22.
St. Lawrence University is still waiting to release its nonconference schedule but the Saints are on Niagara’s schedule with a home game against the Purple Eagles on Nov. 20.
Clarkson’s women’s team has four nonconference games lined up with ECAC Hockey foe Quinnipiac, beginning with a series at Cheel Arena on Nov. 28-29 and road games against the Bobcats on Dec. 4-5. SLU’s women’s team is not on campus yet and will not play until sometime in 2021.
