POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team enjoyed a big weekend, beating Princeton 7-1 on Friday night to clinch a top-four finish in the ECAC Hockey standings and then knocking off first-place Quinnipiac 3-1 on Saturday.
Clarkson has gone 12-0-4 in its last 16 conference games, not losing since the opening weekend of the conference season at Rensselaer.
Clinching so early, with five games still left at the time, has taken a little bit of stress off the last four games of the regular season.
Whatever happens in those games, Clarkson (17-7-6 overall, 12-2-4 league) will still have a first-round playoff bye and host a best-of-three quarterfinal series for the right to advance to Lake Placid from March 11-13,
“You want that (bye),” said Clarkson coach Casey Jones, in his 11th season leading the team. “It gives you a week off to prep, especially if you need to get healthy and all that. It’s probably the earliest we’ve (clinched) since I’ve been here. We want to play on home ice in the playoffs. We take great pride in playing here at Cheel.”
Clarkson has a 10-point lead on Harvard for second place and leads fourth-place Cornell by 15 points. The worst Clarkson can finish is third,
Clarkson’s wins came with individual rewards as well as Luke Santerno, who scored two goals against Quinnipiac, was named the ECAC Hockey Player of the Week and Ayrton Martino was named Rookie of the Week.
SIBLINGS DIVIDED
Clarkson sophomore forward Luke Mobley played a key role, especially defensively with four blocked shots, in Clarkson’s 3-1 win over then No. 2 Quinnipiac on Saturday night at Cheel Arena.
The Golden Knights became the first ECAC Hockey team to beat Quinnipiac in regulation this season and the first overall team in 112 days to do the same.
Mobley said after Saturday’s game that Clarkson and Quinnipiac don’t like each other, which is interesting given that his younger sister, Olivia, plays for the Quinnipiac women’s team.
He was asked who he thinks she was rooting for Saturday.
“I would hope she’s rooting for us,” Mobley said with a smile. “I don’t know.”
Mobley has been more of a power forward for Clarkson so far, and has scored three career goals in 51 games. His sister has won a handful of women’s ECAC Hockey Player of the Week awards and has 13 goals in 32 games this season.
Luke isn’t giving up on matching that, saying, “I’m coming for her, I’ll catch up to her.”
CANTON’S COLLINS HEADING TO LOWELL
Canton native Jack Collins recently committed to play NCAA Division I hockey for UMass-Lowell.
Collins, a 20-year-old forward, is currently playing in the NAHL for the Lone Star Brahmas.
Collins played for Canton High School in the 2015-16 season and then spent two seasons playing for the Cornwall (Ontario) Colts of the CCHL.
He’s been with the Brahmas the past three seasons, and he has 11 goals and 15 assists through 41 games this season.
BIG GAME TONIGHT
Clarkson’s women host Colgate at 6 tonight in a game that could decide whether the Golden Knights get to host an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal playoff series next weekend.
The top four teams in the conference host a best-of-three series and Clarkson is in the last home-ice spot heading into the final weekend of conference play.
The Golden Knights have 41.5 points and Colgate is in fifth with 39.5. A win in regulation gives a team three points. Winning in overtime earns two, losing in overtime earns one and a tie is worth 1.5 points.
Any form of a win tonight would guarantee Clarkson a top-four spot, since the Golden Knights won in regulation at Colgate earlier in the season and would have a tie-breaker.
A tie would require Clarkson to get at least one point in Saturday’s 3 p.m. game with Cornell. A loss would mean Clarkson would need help from St. Lawrence University on Saturday to get back in the top four. SLU is in sixth place with 37 points and could make the top four but needs some help from other teams losing or tying.
