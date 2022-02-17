Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Rain in the evening will transition to a wintry mix overnight. Low near 15F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.