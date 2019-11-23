NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team fell behind early, but just for a few minutes, and wound up producing a 4-1 victory over Yale in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night.
Yale (2-6 overall and conference) scored just 3 minutes, 16 seconds into the game on a shot from Chandler Lindstrand.
The Bulldogs’ lead did not last long as Clarkson (10-3-1, 5-1) tied the game at 6:34 of the opening period on a goal from Devin Brosseau, with Brian Hurley and Haralds Egle picking up assists.
Clarkson took the lead for good at 15:18 of the second period on a power-play goal from defenseman Connor McCarthy, with Egle and Zach Tsekos assisting.
Tsekos put the game away for Clarkson with two goals in the third period.
Tsekos gave the Golden Knights a 3-1 lead with a goal off passes from Anthony Callin and Jack Jacome at 3:48 and then scored an empty-net goal at 18:26 with Grant Cooper and Jordan Schneider assisting.
Frank Marotte stopped 27 of 28 shots for the Golden Knights, who picked up 35 shots in the game and killed five penalties.
BROWN 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2
The Bears built a 3-0 lead by the end of the first period then held off a late rally by St. Lawrence University to win an ECAC Hockey game in Providence, R.I.
Brown (3-5) struck first with a goal from Justin Jallen at 3:39 of the first period. Luke Krys made it 2-0 at 15:54 and then Brent Beaudoin ended the scoring with a goal at 17:13.
The Saints (3-10-1, 1-5) started a comeback with a goal from Zach Risteau at 5:13 of the third period, with Bo Hanson and Ashton Fry assisting.
David Jankowski scored a power-play goal at 11:01 to cut the lead to 3-2. Kaden Pickering and Hanson assisted on that goal.
SLU pressured Brown goalie Gavin Nieto throughout the third period and nearly scored a tying goal just before time expired.
SLU outshot the Bears 17-3 in the final period and ended with a 35-20 advantage.
