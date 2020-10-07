POTSDAM — Clarkson freshman Noah Beck was drafted by the St. Louis Blues on the final day of the NHL Draft on Wednesday.
Beck, a defenseman from Richmond Hill, Ontario, was taken by the Blues with the 194th overall pick in the seventh round.
St. Louis has a Clarkson connection as the Golden Knights’ all-time leading scorer, Dave Taylor, is Vice President of Hockey Operations for St. Louis.
Beck, who is 6-foot-3, 191 pounds, will wear No. 18 for Clarkson this season. He played for the Fargo Force of the USHL last year and recorded four goals and 23 assists in 42 games. He was the team’s Rookie of the Year.
