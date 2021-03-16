POTSDAM — Clarkson University freshman goalie Ethan Haider won ECAC Hockey men’s Rookie of the Year honors Tuesday.
Haider, who is from Maple Grove, Minn., was one of the top goaltenders in the league this season, leading ECAC Hockey in save percentage (.938), and goals-against average (1.58) during conference play. He finished the season with a 7-5-4 record, including a 6-3-4 mark in ECAC Hockey, and closed out the year with just one loss in his last eight games.
Not only did Haider rate as a leading ECAC backstop, he was one of the top rookie goalies in the nation, ranking second among freshman in goals-against average, fifth in save percentage, and third in wins. He posted seven games where he allowed one goal or less, all of which came against league opponents.
Haider is a 2019 fifth-round draft pick of the Nashville Predators.
OLDHAM SIGNS WITH ORLANDO
Clarkson men’s senior goalie Kris Oldham signed an ECHL standard player contract for the rest of the season with the Orlando Solar Bears.
Oldham, who is 23, played in eight games for Clarkson this year with a 4-2 record, a 2.85 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.
The 6-foot-3, 196-pound goalie appeared in 25 career NCAA games with Clarkson and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, posting a record of 10-7-2 with a 3.29 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage.
Oldham, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, was a sixth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL draft.
CUSINATO UP FOR AWARD
St. Lawrence University men’s hockey senior Callum Cusinato has been named a finalist for the 2021 ECAC Hockey Student-Athlete of the Year award.
The Student-Athlete of the Year award is presented annually to an ECAC Hockey men’s player who best establishes himself as a leader within their team, in the classroom, and in the community. For one year only, on-ice accomplishments were removed from consideration for this award.
A captain of this year’s team, Cusinato is a senior Mathematics and Economics double major. He is a three-time ECAC Hockey All-Academic selection and a two-time Commissioners List honoree and AHCA All-American scholar.
He’s also active on campus, serving as a TA in multiple courses, and is the president of the St. Lawrence Crown Royalties Investment Club. He also takes an active role in community service projects on campus such as annual holiday drives, community enhancement projects, campus beautification projects, and more.
Cornell’s Kyle Betts and Josh Kosack of Union are the other two finalists for the award.
COAD TO LEAD NWHL’S BEAUTS
Former SUNY Canton women’s player Rhea Coad (Class of 2017) was named the head coach of the National Women’s Hockey League’s Buffalo Beauts on Tuesday.
“I believe in creating an open environment which will allow our players to not only have fun but feel loved by every member of the organization,” said Coad in a statement. “I am extremely honored to be leading such an amazing group of young women and I am beyond excited to get back on the ice with everyone in preparation for the NWHL’s seventh season. I look forward to continuing to grow our family culture and building strong relationships with each member of our team.”
Coad, who was the associate coach last season after joining the team as an assistant in 2018, succeeds Pete Perram, who is relocating with his family to Western Canada.
While serving as a coach for the Beauts the previous two seasons, Coad also worked on the coaching staff at Nazareth College.
Coad was a three-sport athlete at SUNY Canton, competing in hockey, softball, and golf and graduating with a degree in Health and Fitness Promotion. She was a four-year member of the women’s hockey program at Canton, was team captain for the 2016-17 season, and was the recipient of the SUNY Canton Pillars of Character Award in 2017. She also completed a coaching internship at St. Lawrence University and has coached at USA Hockey development camps in St. Cloud, Minn.
