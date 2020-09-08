POTSDAM — Clarkson University announced the hirings of a pair of video coordinators for their hockey teams Tuesday, including a former St. Lawrence University women’s goalie.
Potsdam native Allie Compeau, who was a goalie for the Saints, will be the women’s video coordinator, and Jeremy Silvain, a 2019 graduate of SLU, will be the men’s video coordinator.
Compeau, a 2019 graduate, will be responsible for in-game video breakdown, team and player analytics, aid in the coordination of media efforts and coordinate elements of team travel and scheduling.
