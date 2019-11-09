TROY — Clarkson University scored twice in the first period and then held on the rest of the way to pick up a 2-1 ECAC Hockey men’s victory over Rensselaer on Saturday before 3,426 fans at the Houston Field House.
Clarkson (7-2-1, 2-0) outshot RPI 13-5 in the opening period but managed only 14 more shots the rest of the game.
The Golden Knights’ top line did most of the damage in the first period.
Haralds Egle scored his third goal of the season just 89 seconds into the game with Greg Moro and Devin Brosseau assisting.
Brosseau made it 2-0 for Clarkson when he scored his fourth goal of the season at 12:03 of the first period. Jordan Schneider and Moro assisted on the goal.
The Engineers (4-4, 2-2) cut the lead when Tristan Ashbrook scored off passes from Kyle Hallbauer and Mike Gornall at 16:47 of the second period.
Clarkson goalie Frank Marotte thwarted several RPI scoring chances late in the game as the Engineers played the final 1:37 with goalie Owen Savory pulled for an extra attacker.
Marotte finished with 18 saves.
Clarkson returns home next weekend to host Cornell on Friday and Colgate on Saturday in ECAC Hockey games.
