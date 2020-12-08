POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team added two more games to its nonconference schedule Tuesday.
The Golden Knights plan to travel to Erie, Pa., this weekend for a pair of nonconference games against Mercyhurst, which is a member of Athlantic Hockey.
Clarkson is scheduled to face the Lakers at 5 p.m. Saturday and then again at 4 p.m. Sunday.
Mercyhurst was supposed to host Canisius this weekend in a pair of Atlantic Hockey games but COVID-19 cases at Canisius caused the games to be dropped. Clarkson took advantage of the opening on the schedule to add the two contests.
