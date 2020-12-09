NIAGARA FALLS — The Niagara men’s hockey team used a strong first period to propel themselves to a 4-1 win over Clarkson in a nonconference game Wednesday night at Dwyer Arena.
The Purple Eagles scored two goals a little more than a minute apart and outshot Clarkson 15-6 in the opening period to win their first game of the season.
Ryan Cox started things for Niagara (1-1-1 overall) scoring an unassisted goal at 13 minutes, 18 seconds of the opening period.
Jason Pieno extended the lead to 2-0 just 1:23 later with a goal which was assisted by Carter Randklev,
Clarkson (2-2) started to control play in the second period and wound up with a 12-6 shots advantage.
But Niagara, which is coached by former Clarkson assistant Jason Lammers, struck first in the second period to extend the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Jack Billings, which was assisted by Croix Evingson and Ludwig Stenlund at 11:39.
Clarkson had a chance to cut into the lead shortly after the goal when Walker Summer was given a major penalty at 12:07 for a hit from behind.
The Golden Knights cut the lead to 3-1 during the five-minute power play on the first career goal from Jordan Power during at 16:58 of the second period.
Power’s goal was assisted by freshmen Noah Beck and Alex Campbell.
Niagara ended any chance of a Clarkson comeback when Randklev scored a goal at the 16-minute mark of the third period, with Ryan Naumovski and Brandon Stanley picking up assists.
The Purple Eagles outshot Clarkson 10-6 in the third period and 31-24 for the game.
Clarkson will face another Atlantic Hockey team this weekend as it travels to Erie, Pa., for games against Mercyhurst on Saturday and Sunday.
When that set is over the Golden Knights will have opened the season playing four of their first five games on the road.
