POTSDAM — The 2020-21 schedules continue to change for the Clarkson University hockey teams and now both squads will play home games at an empty Cheel Arena this weekend.
Clarkson’s men will have their official home opener at 5 p.m. Friday against the Rochester Institute of Technology, which had originally canceled its season recently only to bring it back.
The Golden Knights will face the Tigers in Rochester at 5 p.m. Sunday.
Clarkson’s women saw games with Quinnipiac dropped due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Hamden, Conn., but have replaced them with four nonconference games against ECAC Hockey foe Colgate.
The women have their official opener at 4 p.m. Saturday at Cheel Arena against Colgate. Clarkson will travel to Hamilton to play the Raiders at 5 p.m. Monday and also will play at 5 p.m. Thursday in Hamilton. Colgate returns to Cheel Arena for the final game of the series for a 4 p.m. game Dec. 5.
Clarkson’s men opened the season last Sunday with a 2-1 win over Colgate in a nonconference game in Hamilton.
Clarkson has a 13-2-3 lifetime record against the Tigers but have not faced RIT since the 2015-16 season, which saw Clarkson win 6-0 at Cheel Arena.
RIT, which went 19-13-4 last year, was supposed to open the season against Niagara on Friday but that game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases with the Purple Eagles.
Clarkson’s women played Colgate four times last year, including an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series at Cheel Arena, which Clarkson swept, winning 2-1 in overtime and 2-0 the following day.
Clarkson tied the Raiders 2-2 on Feb. 1 in Hamilton and beat Colgate 2-1 earlier in the season.
The Golden Knights are 4-0-1 in their last five games against Colgate and the last loss to the Raiders was a 4-3 overtime decision at Cheel Arena on Feb. 9, 2019.
Colgate’s women opened the season last weekend with a pair of wins over Syracuse.
