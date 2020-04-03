POTSDAM — Three area college hockey teams were mentioned on ESPN’s SportsCenter broadcast early Thursday morning.
The segment, which lasted a little more than a minute, aired during Scott Van Pelt’s first edition of the show, which began at midnight.
It was part of a “Senior Night” segment ESPN has been running the past week which honors students from sports that don’t get as much national acclaim on the station.
Clarkson’s men’s hockey team, as well as the women’s hockey team, were mentioned as well as the SUNY Plattsburgh women’s hockey team, which has a senior class that has won two Division III national championships.
The men’s segment showed the team coming onto the ice before a home game as Van Pelt read off the names of seniors Greg Moro, Shane Kuzmeski, Jordan Schneider, Devin Brosseau, Haralds Egle and Frank Marotte.
Van Pelt mentioned that Clarkson had its best year in close to a quarter century as the squad ended the abbreviated season with a 23-8-3 overall record.
Clarkson finished second in ECAC Hockey with a 16-5-1 record and was scheduled to play in an ECAC Hockey semifinal in Lake Placid before the season was canceled.
Clarkson was trying to repeat at ECAC Hockey Tournament champions.
The women’s team footage began with footage of current Patty Kazmaier winner Elizabeth Giguere scoring the game-winning goal in overtime against Colgate in the 2018 national championship game.
Van Pelt mentioned that the senior class had been to three straight Frozen Fours, won two national championships and three ECAC Hockey Tournament titles, along with compiling a 123-22-14 career record.
Seniors Michaela Pejzlova, Ella Shelton, Katherine Beaumier, Taylor Turnquist, Rhyen McGill and Kayla Friesen were mentioned, with Van Pelt even joking that he may have mispronounced Pejzlova’s name, saying, “I did my best Michaela.”
SUNY Plattsburgh’s women also got a brief mention after going 107-8-3 as a senior class, with their names being read as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.