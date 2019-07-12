POTSDAM — Defending ECAC Hockey tournament champion Clarkson University will start its 2019-20 men’s hockey schedule on the road against nine-time NCAA champion Michigan.
Clarkson this week revealed next season’s schedule, which includes back-to-back games against the Wolverines on Oct. 11-12. The Golden Knights will tune up for their first games with an exhibition game Oct. 5 at Cheel Arena in Potsdam against the Royal Military College of Canada.
Clarkson, which went 26-11-2 last season and 13-7-2 in ECAC Hockey, also plays nonconference games in October against Vermont (Oct. 18) and Providence (Oct. 19) at Cheel Arena and travels to Madison, Wis., to play Wisconsin for two games Oct. 25 and 26.
“I have a strong belief that you need to challenge yourself with your nonconference schedule and this season our fans will again get to see just that,” Clarkson head coach Casey Jones said in the university’s release.
Clarkson also plays at Michigan Tech for two nonconference games on Dec. 13 and 14 and hosts Arizona State for a pair of nonconference games on Jan. 24 and 25 at Cheel Arena.
The Golden Knights’ first two of four games against rival St. Lawrence University are nonconference meetings and slated for Nov. 1 and 2 with Clarkson hosting the second game. Clarkson also plays St. Lawrence in conference games on Dec. 7 at Potsdam and Feb. 8 at Canton.
Clarkson begins ECAC Hockey play with road games against Union and Rensselaer, respectively, on Nov. 8 and 9.
The Golden Knights will begin 2020 with four home games and will host eight of its first 10 games in the new year.
Clarkson’s final regular-season games are at Colgate and Cornell on Feb. 28-29. The ECAC Hockey playoffs start the following weekend.
The Golden Knights lost two top players in April as goaltender Jake Kielly and forward Nico Sturm each left a year early to sign with NHL teams. Kielly signed with the Vancouver Canucks and Sturm with the Minnesota Wild.
Clarkson, like St. Lawrence, is undergoing renovations to its arena that are expected to be completed by season’s start.
“Our staff believes that we have done a good job on the recruiting trail and will be adding some talented players to a deep returning roster,” Jones said. “Our home-ice advantage will take on a whole new meaning this year with the renovations to Cheel.”
The Clarkson women’s hockey team will begin its season with a home-and-home series against Syracuse University, as Clarkson released the team schedule Friday.
Clarkson will play at Syracuse on Sept. 27 and then host the Orange on Sept. 28 at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson also plays nonconference road series against Minnesota-Duluth (Oct. 4-5) and Robert Morris (Oct. 18-19) before returning to Cheel to play Lindenwood on Oct. 25-26. League play for the Golden Knights starts Nov. 1 and 2 at Union and Rensselaer.
Clarkson, which went 30-8-2 and reached the NCAA Frozen Four last season, faces rival St. Lawrence University with a home game Jan. 17 followed by a game at Appleton Arena in Canton on Jan. 18.
