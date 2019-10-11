ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team settled for a 1-1 tie before 4,826 fans at Michigan’s Yost Arena Friday night in the nonconference season opener for both teams.
Clarkson controlled play in the first period, outshooting the Wolverines 14-9 and taking a 1-0 lead when Josh Dunne scored a power-play goal at 15 minutes, 40 seconds. Shane Kuzmeski and Connor McCarthy also assisted on the goal.
Michigan evened the score at 10:29 of the second period when Garrett Van Wyhe scored off passes from Jimmy Lambert and Jack Summers.
Michigan outshot the Golden Knights 12-11 in the second period.
Neither team scored the rest of the way but Michigan held a 10-6 edge in shots in the third period and outshot Clarkson 4-0 in overtime.
The Wolverines struggled on special teams, going 0-for-7 on the power play while Clarkson was 1 for 4.
Clarkson goalie Frank Marotte, playing in his first game after transferring from Robert Morris, stopped 34 shots.
Michigan’s Strauss Mann finished with 30 saves.
The teams play again tonight at Ann Arbor, Mich.
MERCYHURST 3, ST. LAWRENCE 2 (OT)
Steven Ipri scored 71 seconds into overtime to give the Lakers (2-1) a nonconference win over St. Lawrence University in the debut of Saints coach Brent Brekke in Erie, Pa.
SLU outshot the Lakers, 38-21, in its season opener and sent the game to overtime when Keenan Suthers scored a power-play goal at 1:52 of the third period, with Zach Risteau and Alex Gilmour assisting.
The Lakers took a 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into the game on a power-play goal from Dalton Hunter.
SLU responded with a goal from Risteau at 17:05 of the first period, with Suthers assisting.
Gueorgui Feduolov scored for the Lakers at 1:54 of the second period to give Mercyhurst a 2-1 edge.
The teams play again tonight at Erie, Pa.
