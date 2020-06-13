POTSDAM — The Clarkson men’s and women’s hockey teams have announced their captains for the 2020-21 season.
Leading the men’s team are co-captains Josh Dunne and Zach Tsekos and the assistant captains are Josh Jacome and Connor McCarthy.
The women’s team is led by co-captains Elizabeth Giguere and Meaghan Hector and Lauren Bernard is the assistant captain.
Dunne, who will be a junior, was an assistant captain last season. He is the team’s returning leading scorer with 13 goals and 14 assists in 32 games a year ago. He has scored 50 career points.
Tsekos will be a senior and played his first year for Clarkson last season after transferring from Sacred Heart. He scored eight goals and added 18 assists in 34 games to rank fourth on the team in scoring.
Jacome, who will be a senior, totaled six goals and 11 assists last year and enters his final season needing 30 points to hit the 100-point mark for his career.
McCarthy, who will be a senior defenseman, ranked fifth on the team in scoring a year ago with nine goals and 11 assists. He scored six goals on power plays and committed just five penalties in 34 games.
Giguere, who will be a senior, won the Patty Kazmaier Award last year and she is just four points from breaking Loren Gabel’s school scoring record of 213 points.
Giguere led the nation last year with 37 goals and added 29 assists. She scored 10 game-winning goals and has 90 goals and 120 assists in 118 career games.
Hector, who also will be a senior, returned to the ice last season after missing her sophomore year due to illness. A defenseman, she totaled one goal and four assists in 33 games and finished with a plus-13 rating.
Bernard was a freshman last year and is the leading returning scorer on defense with two goals and 11 assists in 37 games a year ago. She finished with a plus-23 rating.
