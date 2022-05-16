POTSDAM — Clarkson men’s hockey coach Casey Jones has hired a familiar face to him to replace Josh Hauge as an assistant coach with the Golden Knights.
Cory Schneider, who has been on the staff of American International College, was hired over the weekend. Hauge left after the season to become the men’s head coach at Union College.
Schneider was recruited by Jones to Ohio State, where he played from 2008-12, serving as a captain his senior year. He also played at the Northwood Prep School in Lake Placid for former Clarkson coach Mark Morris.
Jones recruited Schneider to Ohio State, but by the time Schneider got there, Jones had moved on to an assistant coaching position at Cornell.
“I didn’t get to coach him the first time around, but he was a great teammate, had a great hockey sense and IQ,” Jones said. “He had all the qualities you like in a player.”
Schneider is from Rochester and actually replaced current Clarkson assistant Mike Towns at AIC when Towns came to Clarkson to replace Brent Brekke.
In two years at an assistant at AIC, Schneider earned a reputation as a tireless recruiter with the ability to communicate with players.
“One of the nice things about him coming from Rochester is we’ve been trying to get western New York into recruiting for us,” Jones said. “It’s an area we can do better at. I talked to people (at AIC) and he is detailed, organized and has a good eye for talent.”
Schneider has also been an assistant coach at the University of Massachusetts-Boston in addition to working at the Wentworth Institute of Technology. He played pro hockey with Fort Wayne and Cincinnati in the ECHL and Fort Worth in the CHL.
Clarkson will open the 2022-23 season Oct. 1 with an exhibition game against the University of Ottawa at Cheel Arena in Potsdam.
