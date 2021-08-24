POTSDAM — Both Clarkson and St. Lawrence University have officially announced that spectators will be welcome at their men’s and women’s hockey games.
Clarkson was the last to confirm, releasing a statement Tuesday that said season-ticket renewals will begin at 9 a.m. Thursday.
Neither school allowed spectators to its games last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
SLU announced a week ago it was making season-ticket renewal available by calling the Appleton Arena ticket office (315-229-5986) or renewing them online from a link on the men’s hockey page at saintsathletics.com.
Clarkson season tickets can be renewed online from the men’s hockey page at clarksonathletics.com or by calling or visiting the Cheel Arena box office (315-268-7750).
Masks will be required when inside either facility.
The Clarkson men’s home opener is Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. against Canisius. SLU’s men’s home opener is at 7 p.m. Nov. 12 against Dartmouth.
Clarkson’s women open at home at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24 against Sacred Heart. SLU has not released its nonconference women’s schedule yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.