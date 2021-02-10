CANTON — Clarkson University’s postponement of four hockey games involving St. Lawrence University this weekend due to COVID-19 positive tests on the Clarkson campus, is resulting in a revised schedule for the Saints women’s team.
The SLU women, who have not played since losing 1-0 to Colgate in overtime on Jan. 24, is now scheduled to play their next game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Quinnipiac. SLU is also scheduled to play at Quinnipiac on Sunday at 2 p.m. and Monday at 2 p.m.
SLU also has a game against Clarkson for 7 p.m. this coming Wednesday at Cheel Arena, which remains on the official schedule. SLU has played just three games in so far this season.
“I think one of the things at this point is being off and getting ready to be able to play and get some other games put in place,” Saints coach Chris Wells said. “Everybody has certain situations going on. Some weekends you get to play and some weekends you don’t. With so many young kids it helps to start to get some games in. I didn’t try to see where we’d be (at this point of season). We got caught playing those first three games and you get a false sense of security that everything is going great.”
The Clarkson and SLU men’s teams were scheduled to play each other at 5 p.m. Friday at SLU and at 4 p.m. Saturday at Clarkson. Both those of those games are now postponed and neither team has announced makeup dates.
The women’s teams were supposed to play Wednesday night at Cheel Arena, but that game was called off on Tuesday. They also were scheduled to play at 2 p.m. Saturday at SLU and at 2 p.m. Sunday at Clarkson, and all three games will be rescheduled for a later date.
Originally the Saints were going to travel to end the regular season at Quinnipiac on Feb. 26-28. It would seem possible that those now could be dates to make up this week’s lost games with Clarkson but that has not been announced by either school.
The Clarkson and SLU men are scheduled to meet on March 5 in Potsdam and March 6 in Canton. Both teams have next weekend free so the games postponed this weekend could be rescheduled for then.
