POTSDAM — Former St. Lawrence Central defenseman Carter Rose, who is heading to Clarkson University for the 2022-23 season, will join the Nanaimo Clippers of the British Columbia Hockey League for the upcoming season.
Rose joins the junior squad after spending the past season playing for the Holderness (Prep) School, where he totaled seven goals and 22 assists in 28 games. He also was part of the U.S. development program in the 2017-18 season.
Rose was a member of the Times All-North first team as a defenseman for the Larries in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.