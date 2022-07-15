POTSDAM — Clarkson University unveiled its men’s and women’s 2022-23 hockey schedules Saturday with the Clarkson men slated to open Oct. 1 and the women Sept. 23.
The Golden Knights men will begin with an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at Cheel Arena against the University of Ottawa, a previously scheduled game the last two years that was scrapped due to pandemic-imposed border restrictions.
Clarkson will then open its regular season with nonconference games against New Hampshire and Merrimack on Oct. 7 and 8, respectively, at Cheel Arena.
The Golden Knights play on Thursday, Oct. 8 at the Providence Friars before returning home for nonconference games against Merrimack on Oct. 21-22.
Clarkson then travels to Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., for two games against Lake Superior State, renewing a fierce 1990s rivalry that began with the Golden Knights’ upset of the Lakers in 1991 to reach the NCAA Frozen Four.
The Golden Knights begin ECAC Hockey play against Union and Rensselaer on Nov. 4 and 5, respectively, at Cheel.
Clarkson plays rival St. Lawrence University on back-to-back days on Jan. 27 at Cheel and Jan. 28 at SLU’s Appleton Arena.
Other nonconference games on Clarkson’s schedule are two games at Cheel against Arizona State on Nov. 18 and 19 and the Holiday Face Off in Milwaukee on Dec. 29 and 30 with Lake State, Wisconsin and Massachusetts also participating.
Season ticket renewals for home games are on sale as of Monday. Season tickets can be renewed online, in person or over the phone at 315-268-4327.
WOMEN
CLARKSON TO START 20th YEAR
The Clarkson Golden Knights begin their 20th year as an NCAA Division I program on Sept. 23 and 24 in a nonconference series at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Conn.
Clarkson’s home schedule starts Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 with two games against Bemidji State at Cheel. The Golden Knights then play at Mercyhurst for two games Oct. 7 and 8.
The Golden Knights then host the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 13 and 14, which marks the return of former assistant coach Britni Smith, who is now the head coach of the Orange. Clarkson plays Syracuse again the following week on Oct. 21 at the Adirondack Icebreaker Tournament in Lake Placid.
Conference play begins Oct. 28 and 29 with home games against Union and Rensselaer. Clarkson will play rival St. Lawrence on Nov. 11 and 12 with the first game at Cheel and the second at Appleton Arena and then again Jan. 20 and 21 with the same home site order.
In other nonconference games, the Golden Knights will host the Maine Black Bears on Nov. 25 and 26.
