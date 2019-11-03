POTSDAM — Saturday night’s Clarkson/St. Lawrence University men’s hockey game was almost a repeat of Friday’s contest at Cheel Arena, except this time the fans and players waited longer to find out if the game was over.
For a second straight night the 11th-ranked Golden Knights scored an overtime goal to defeat SLU, this time a 3-2 margin after Josh Dunne scored his second goal of the game just 1 minute, 29 seconds into overtime. Anthony Callin was the overtime hero for Clarkson on Friday in a 4-3 win over the Saints.
“The puck kind of got through and I just wanted to make sure it was in and went to the net there,” Dunne said. “It was a great feeling. It was another tough game where they came back. They are a good team and they battle hard. We blew another lead, so it was nice to get that win.”
The crowd of 3,333 at Cheel Arena, as well as the players coaches of both teams, waited several minutes after Dunne’s goal for a video review to determine if it was going to stand. The reason for the review was never announced but finally the officials pointed to the faceoff circle, indicating it was a good goal, and the nonconference game over.
The game matched Friday’s game in more than Clarkson’s overtime goal. SLU (2-5-1 overall) never led either night, but answered Clarkson leads with comebacks.
“I liked our team tonight, more than I liked our team last night,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “It was one of those battles. They hung around, they hung around. I thought we had a chance to bury some tonight that we didn’t. We have to be a little bit hungry to finish off those chances.”
One difference Saturday is the Saints turned to freshman goalie Francis Boisvert for just his second career start after senior Daniel Mannella, who dressed Saturday, was injured late in Friday’s game.
“His last game he played great for us, he only gave up one goal and it was an empty-netter on the second one, and the other start he had he played extremely well but was a bit dinged-up after that game, so he didn’t get the chance to go right back in,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “Now he’s healthy and to play in this environment he did a great job.”
Clarkson (5-2-1) struck first Saturday with a power-play goal from Dunne at 4:45 of the opening period. Clarkson actually held a two-man advantage after SLU’s Cameron White and Jordan Steinmetz were called for penalties 100 seconds apart.
Dunne’s goal came one second after White’s penalty ended so the Golden Knights enjoyed the goal, but no longer had a man advantage.
“I think we played better than last night,” said Clarkson captain Devin Brosseau. “I think we were heavier in the battles and moving our feet a little more. I think (SLU) did a great job once again. I think their work ethic is phenomenal. We got what we deserved today a little more than yesterday.”
SLU nearly answered at 16:03 of the opening period when Steinmetz’s close shot was gloved by Clarkson goalie Frank Marotte. Zach Tsekos staged a breakaway chance for Clarkson at 17:50 but Boisvert stopped the puck on the ice with his glove.
Keenan Suthers tied the game for the Saints with a shot that went over Marotte’s glove at 7:53 of the second period.
Clarkson regained the lead at 11:37 when freshman Anthony Romano scored on a shot from deep in the circle.
Just as it did Friday, SLU tied the game quickly in the third period, this time taking just nine seconds before former Norwood-Norfolk player Kaden Pickering scored.
“We didn’t give (Clarkson) too many chances but when we did our goalies came up big,” said SLU defenseman Dylan Woolf. “At the end of the day, we lost both.”
Grant Cooper produced two good scoring chances for Clarkson two minutes later but was denied by a diving save from Boisvert.
Dunne also nearly scored when he was all alone near the crease at 12:13 but was again thwarted by Boisvert.
Clarkson killed all four of its penalties Saturday and has killed 37 of 39, for a 94.9 percentage. Among teams that have played multiple games the Golden Knights rank fourth nationally.
“I really like (Marotte) right now, he’s kind of settled us all in, especially after losing (Jake Kielly) last year,” said Clarkson defenseman Greg Moro. “We weren’t too sure what to expect but he’s calmed us down and brought us together as a group.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.