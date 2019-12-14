HOUGHTON, Mich. — The Clarkson men’s hockey team struck for three goals during a major power play late in the second period to knock off Michigan Tech 4-2 in a nonconference game Saturday at MacInnes Arena.
The Huskies (10-8-1 overall) controlled the game with a 2-0 lead until Seamus Donohue was given a major penalty at 14 minutes, 37 seconds of the second period for contact to the head.
Clarkson (12-3-2) played the first two minutes of the major four-on-four as Nick Campoli was called for kneeing at the same time.
But the Golden Knights picked up three goals in 53 seconds once it became a full power play to take the lead for good.
Haralds Egle started the run with a goal at 17:40 to cut the Michigan Tech lead to 2-1, with Devin Brosseau and Zach Tsekos assisting.
Jere Astren tied the game at 18:12 off passes from Mathieu Gosselin and Anthony Romano.
Connor McCarthy, who scored two goals last Saturday in a 3-1 win over St. Lawrence University, gave Clarkson the lead for good when he scored at 18:33, with Brosseau and Josh Dunne picking up assists.
Brosseau ended the scoring with another power-play goal, this one at 18:25 of the third period after Eric Gotz was called for high sticking at 16:56. Egle assisted on the final goal.
Michigan Tech built a 2-0 lead in the first period on a pair of goals from Alec Broetzman.
His first goal came during a power play at 5:29, after Greg Moro was called for slashing at 4:53.
His second goal came off an unassisted breakaway shot at 17:06. He intercepted a pass at his own blue line, skated until he was midway through the circle and scored on a wrist shot.
Clarkson finished 4-for-8 on the power play and killed five of six penalties.
