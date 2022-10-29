SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Trey Taylor scored a shorthanded goal in the third period which was the only bright spot for Clarkson University in a 5-1 nonconference loss to Lake Superior State on Saturday night.
The Lakers (1-4-1 overall) scored two goals in each of the first two periods.
Logan Jenuwine and Dawson Tritt scored in the first period for the Lakers and Louis Boudon and Jake Willets scored goals in the second period.
Boudon scored another goal late in the third into an empty net while Clarkson (2-5) was playing with an extra attacker.
MICHIGAN TECH 3, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Blake Pietila stopped 18 shots to lead the Huskies past St. Lawrence University (3-4) in a nonconference game at Houghton, Mich.
Ryland Mosely scored the first goal for the Huskies (4-2-1) in the second period.
Kyle Kukkonen scored into an empty net at 18 minutes, 10 seconds of the third period, and Jack Works scored 23 seconds later to make it 3-0.
