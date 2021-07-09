POTSDAM — Sometimes it pays to be first.
Incoming Clarkson University men’s hockey forward Ayrton Martino, a forward from Toronto, is a name known by every college hockey program in the country.
He could be picked as high as the second round in the NHL draft on July 24.
But the first school to talk to Martino, three years ago, was Clarkson.
Head coach Casey Jones sent his then assistant Brent Brekke, now St. Lawrence University’s head coach, to meet Martino and pitch the Clarkson program to him.
“They were the first school to come up to me and talk to me and offer me a scholarship,” said Martino, who is 18. “They saw something that nobody else saw at the (time). They are a great program and have a good coaching staff.”
Martino spent last season in the United States Hockey League with the Omaha Lancers and recorded 18 goals and 38 assists in 38 games. In his final season in the Ontario Junior Hockey League, two years ago with the St. Michael’s Buzzers, he posted 29 goals and 50 assists in 48 games.
“His numbers speak for themselves,” Jones said. “He’s produced everywhere he’s been. Our expectations, much like they were for (Alex Campbell) last year and some guys before, are to add some punch to the lineup right off the bat. He’s pretty balanced. He has tremendous vision and makes the guys around him better. He has good speed.”
Martino is one of four forwards coming to Clarkson, which also is adding two defensemen and a goalie.
In addition the Golden Knights will bring back senior forward Jack Jacome, who has 85 career points, for a fifth year. Last year’s leading scorer Zach Tsekos, who scored 18 points in 22 games, is also expected to return for a fifth year but has not made a formal decision yet.
In a year that saw many schools lose players to the transfer portal, Clarkson only lost freshman forward David Silye, who picked up three assists in 17 games.
Clarkson is expecting to return its top five scorers from last season.
The Golden Knights lost forwards Grant Cooper and John Carter MacLean to graduation, along with defenseman Connor McCarthy and goalie Kris Oldham. Junior forward Josh Dunne also left early for professional hockey.
“I feel like my staff (Josh Hauge and Mike Towns) do a tremendous job of knowing the type of person we want in our program,” Jones said. “We get motivated guys that fit our culture and team needs and how we want to play. These are motivated hockey players coming here for the education and the development. We need players coming through the door that help us. They need to perform for us to be great.”
Martino said he has tried to pattern his game after former Boston College player Johnny Gaudreau, who plays for the NHL’s Calgary Flames.
“Being able to get to know my teammates, early on, that’s really important to me,” Martino said. “My main goal is to win a national championship. That’s at the forefront of my mind.”
In addition to Martino, Clarkson is adding freshmen forwards George Grannis and Ryan Richardson, along with a transfer from Bentley, Luke Santerno, who already has surpassed 100 points in his career.
The incoming defensive players are led by Lake Superior State transfer Lukas Kaelble, who helped the Lakers reach the NCAA Tournament last season.
“He played key minutes for a team that won a championship and he comes in with that pedigree of a championship culture,” Jones said. “He’s an impactful player on the back end. He can shoot. He’s physical and difficult to play against.”
Tommy Pasanen, a 19-year-old from Germany, was on Clarkson’s roster last season but could only practice and will make his debut with the Golden Knights defense this season.
Also joining the defense is Caden Lewandowski, whose stepfather is former Clarkson forward Trevor Edwards.
The Golden Knights are also adding goalie Brady Parker.
