POTSDAM — Merrimack College’s Christian Felton entered the hallway in Cheel Arena after his men’s hockey team beat Clarkson University, 3-2, on Saturday night and said loudly, “Happy Bus.”
The Warriors’ six-hour ride back to North Andover, Mass., was made more pleasant after the team rallied for two goals in the third period to gain a nonconference win before 2,200 fans at Cheel Arena.
It ended a tough week for Merrimack as the team’s 38-year-old assistant coach Josh Ciocco died Monday.
Ironically it was a power-play goal, the unit Ciocco ran, that scored the game-winner.
“I thought we fought hard,” Merrimack coach Scott Borek said. “I’m just so proud. Today was a special game for the while group. Coach Ciocco was our guy who coached the power play, so scoring on a power play makes it feel good.”
The winning goal came at 9 minutes, 21 seconds of the third period while Clarkson’s Luke Mobley was serving a five-minute major for a hit from behind.
Tristan Crozier scored the goal on a rebound of a shot from Ben Brar.
The Warriors (1-1) tied the game early in the third period on a shot from Matt Copponi just 1:41 in.
For Clarkson (0-2) it was the second straight night the team lost a game while going into the third period with a lead. New Hampshire defeated the Golden Knights, 4-3, in overtime Friday.
Clarkson coach Casey Jones was frustrated not just with losses, but with how his team played in both games.
“It was similar to our third period (Friday) night,” Jones said. “It was as bad of consecutive third periods as we’ve put together in a long time. We did not want to do anything with pressure with the puck. It’s as simple as that. I thought our compete level was low tonight. We didn’t deserve to win that game. (Goalie Ethan Haider) gives us a chance. He made some incredible saves. But from start to finish we were poor tonight. That’s as bad as we’ve played in a long time.
“We’ll do some soul-searching here in a little bit. I give Merrimack some credit. They’ve had a tough week. Our thoughts are with them. We just refuse to make simple plays, refuse to get pucks deep and get pucks out. It’s simple aspects of the hockey game that we are refusing to do right now. We are soft as a team. We don’t like going in traffic, carrying someone on our back with the puck. It’s a hole we’ve dug ourselves and we have to dig ourselves out now.”
Anthony Romano scored the game’s first goal for the Golden Knights at 4:30 of the second period, with Ayrton Martino and Noah Beck assisting.
“We just got on the forecheck and forced a turnover,” Romano said. “Fortunately the puck bounced in. (Martino) made a nice pass to me with good awareness in front of the net.”
The Warriors answered with a goal from Mac Welsher at 9:27 to tie the game 1-1.
Clarkson took another lead at 11:50 of the second period on the first career goal from freshman forward Ryan Taylor, who made his collegiate debut. Taylor’s goal was set up by a nice pass from behind the net from captain Anthony Callin.
“I heard Ryan Taylor calling for it and slid it to him,” Callin said. “It’s always nice (to see a first goal). Those guys put in a lot of work so when they get one it’s always fun.”
Clarkson won’t have much time to dwell on the two losses as the Golden Knights travel to Providence for another nonconference game Thursday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
The Wildcats (2-0) completed a weekend sweep, scoring the last four goals of the nonconference game to defeat St. Lawrence University at Appleto Arena.
UNH scored the first goal on a shot from Morgan Winters in the first period. The Saints (1-2) answered with a power-play goal from Cameron Buhl with 27 seconds left in the opening period.
Robert Cronin scored a power-play goal in the second period, and Liam Devlin and Damien Carfagna scored in the third period for the Wildcats.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 5, SYRACUSE 3
Julia Gosling, Rachel Bjorgan and Hillary Sterling scored the final three goals of the game as the Saints defeated Syracuse in a nonconference game at Appleton Arena.
Syracuse took a 3-2 lead off goals for Anna Leschyshyn, Sarah Marchand and Sarah Thompson.
Abby Hustler and Anna Segedi gave SLU a 2-0 lead early in the first period.
MERCYHURST 2, CLARKSON 1 (OT)
Sydney Pederson scored 52 seconds into overtime to lead the Lakers past Clarkson in a nonconference game at Erie, Pa.
Chantal Ste-Croix scored in the second period for Mercyhurst and Clarkson tied the game early in the third period with a goal from Jaden Bogden.
