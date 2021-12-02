POTSDAM — One of the major changes to college hockey this year has been the free movement of players in the transfer portal beginning at the end of last season.
COVID-19 granted players a fifth year of eligibility and also caused the one-year waiting period — which men’s hockey used to apply to transfers — to be waived.
All four local Division I schools have received transfers from other schools this season, and some local schools lost a few of their own players as transfers.
Here is a look at how the local transfer players have started the 2021-22 season. This only includes players who transferred after last season and not players like Clarkson’s Zach Tsekos, Caitrin Lonergan or Amanda Zeglen, who had already transferred prior to this year:
n So far one of the best newcomers has been Clarkson men’s hockey player Lukas Kaelble, a graduate student defenseman who came from Lake Superior State.
Kaelble is tied for third on the team in scoring with three goals and nine assists. He’s only three points shy of his totals from last year when he finished with two goals and 13 assists in 27 games.
“The atmosphere is great in (Cheel Arena),” Kaelble said earlier this season. “It’s really exciting.”
Clarkson’s other transfer on the men’s side is graduate student forward Luke Santerno, who came from Bentley.
Santerno has registered four goals and two assists so far this season and he arrived in Potsdam with 105 career points at Bentley.
“I think the (Cheel Arena) energy is great, especially the student section,” Santerno said. “It’s a lot of fun playing in front of them. The rest of the community shows up as well, it’s been great so far.”
n The St. Lawrence University men added one transfer in forward Josh Boyer, a junior who came from Nebraska-Omaha.
Boyer has played in 11 games this season with two assists and he will get a chance to face his former team on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 in Appleton Arena.
n Clarkson’s women brought in three transfer players this season.
Forward Kristina Schuler, a graduate student from Boston University, has totaled three goals and seven assists so far this season.
Olivia Hanson, a senior defenseman who played at St. Cloud State, has one goal and six assists and a plus-14 rating.
Anne Cherkowski, a sophomore forward who was at Minnesota, has scored two goals and three assists.
n SLU’s only women’s transfer is graduate student forward Nara Elia, who was a linemate of Clarkson’s Schuler at Boston.
Elia ranks fourth on the team in scoring with five goals and five assists through 18 games.
“She’s been great,” Saints coach Chris Wells said. “She’s come in, without a letter on her jersey, she’s certainly one of the leaders on this team, along with the captains. She’s got a great attitude. She works hard and has a great smile on her face.”
SIBLING RIVALRY THIS WEEKEND
The Coene family in Clayton will have tough choices to make as twin sisters Maddy and Mia face off against each other in a pair of nonconference games today and Saturday in Providence, R.I.
Maddy, who was born one minute before her sister, is a sophomore forward for Providence College and Mia is a freshman forward for Princeton.
Princeton did not have a season last year due to COVID-19 so Mia waited until this fall to start college.
Maddy played in 19 games last year and contributed two goals and one assist. She’s played in all 15 games this year but is still looking for her first point.
Mia ranks fourth at Princeton in scoring with one goal and three assists in her first 10 games.
The twins’ mother, Selena Sanford-Coene, said in a message that she will be rooting for whoever has the puck on her stick at the time.
In a story in the Times in April 2020, Maddy said about going to a different school than her sister: “I think it’s best that we go our separate ways for a little. Right now we’re basically the same person.”
Massena native Claire Tyo is a sophomore defenseman for Providence and was a youth teammate of the Coene twins with the St. Lawrence Shiver.
