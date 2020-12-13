ERIE, Pa. — A dominant second period put the game out of reach as the Clarkson University men’s hockey team routed Mercyhurst, 6-2, to sweep a two-game, nonconference series Sunday afternoon at the Mercyhurst Ice Center.
Clarkson (4-2 overall) led 2-0 after the first period and scored two goals in the first 91 seconds of the second, eventually building a 6-0 lead heading into the final 20 minutes.
The Golden Knights were led by youth as freshman Alex Campbell and sophomore Mathieu Gosselin, who each scored two goals and added two assists.
Through the first six games of the season the Golden Knights are averaging 3.83 goals, despite being held to just one goal in two losses this season. That’s a goal higher per game than the Golden Knights produced last season.
Campbell, who was a third-round National Hockey League draft pick of the Nashville Predators in 2019, started the scoring for Clarkson with a goal at 8 minutes, 48 seconds of the opening period.
His goal was assisted by freshman defenseman Luke Mobley.
Senior Grant Cooper produced Clarkson’s second goal during a power play at 19:18 of the first period, with senior Jack Jacome providing the assist. It was Cooper’s third power-play goal of the season.
After dominating the opening period, outshooting the Lakers 16-4, Clarkson quickly made it 4-0 with Campbell’s second goal just 1:09 into the period followed by the first goal for Gosselin 21 seconds later.
Campbell moved into the team lead in scoring during the game. He now has three goals and six assists in his first six collegiate games.
Gosselin assisted on Campbell’s second goal and Campbell assisted on Gosselin’s goal shortly after.
Gosselin scored his second goal of the game at 5:27, assisted by Anthony Callin, to extend the lead to 5-0.
Callin concluded the impressive period for Clarkson, scoring with 32 seconds left in the period, with Campbell and Gosselin assisting.
Mercyhurst (1-4) cut the final margin to four goals when Dante Sheriff scored a power-play goal at 11:02 of the third period followed by a goal from Justin Cmunt at 12:45.
Clarkson has no scheduled games until Dec. 23 when it hosts Colgate in a nonconference game at Cheel Arena. These two games with Mercyhurst were added early this week.
