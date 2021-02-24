The ECAC Hockey women’s playoffs start Friday, March 5 and the Clarkson University women’s hockey team controls its own destiny heading into the final weekend of the regular season.
The Golden Knights, who are 3-3 in conference play, play rival St. Lawrence University three times in four days, starting with a home game Friday at 5 p.m., followed by games at Appleton Arena at 1 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Monday.
Colgate, which is 7-3 in conference play, plays at Quinnipiac (3-4) on Friday and Saturday.
Only the Raiders will reach the full schedule of 12 games, so the championship will be decided by the percentage of possible points earned.
A team can earn three points in a game, so Colgate would be eligible to have earned 36 points this season. Should the Raiders win both their games in regulation, they will pick up six points, giving them a total of 25, or 69.4 percent of the possible points available to them this season.
Clarkson is 3-3 but could still win the regular-season title because of avoiding overtime or a shootout in all of its wins. Colgate has had two overtime wins this season.
Should Clarkson win all three games this weekend in regulation, it would have earned 19 out of a possible 27 points, a 70.4 percent rate.
The Saints, who are 2-5, have a slight chance to win the regular-season title, but they would have to sweep the Golden Knights in regulation and the Raiders would have to do no better than pick up one point in two games this weekend.
The women’s semifinals will be hosted by the top two teams on March 5, with the fourth seed traveling to the top seed and the third seed traveling to the second. The championship game will be at the highest remaining seed on March 7.
MEN’S OUTLOOK
As of now the men’s conference is still on course for each of its four teams to play the full 18-game conference schedule.
Clarkson faces Colgate twice this weekend and then plays home-and-home games with St. Lawrence University next Friday and Saturday.
The Saints host Quinnipiac twice this weekend and then Quinnipiac hosts Colgate next weekend.
SLU and Clarkson will make up games missed earlier this season on March 10 and 12 to get to the full 18 game schedule.
Quinnipiac (7-3-4) is in control of its own fate in men’s play with a nine-point lead on Clarkson (4-4-4), which has played two less games. Clarkson leads Colgate (4-6-4) by three points. SLU (4-6-2) is in fourth, one point back of the Raiders.
The men’s playoffs will use the same format as the women’s. The semifinals will be at the two top seeds on Thursday, March 18, and the men’s championship game will be at the highest remaining seed on Saturday, March 20.
