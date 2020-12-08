POTSDAM — The Clarkson women’s hockey team played in the first three-on-three overtime game in school history last Saturday, ending in a 2-2 tie in a nonconference contest with Colgate.
NCAA hockey changed its overtime format this year to match how the NHL, as well as other professional leagues, have conducted their overtimes for years.
Overtimes are now three-on-three for the five-minute period for both men and women. If it’s a men’s conference game and the overtime ends in a tie, the teams will conduct a three-round shootout to determine a winner. Women’s games and nonconference men’s games do not utilize the shootout.
For men’s games, if a team wins in regulation, it gets three points. A team that wins in overtime or a shootout gets two. A team that loses in overtime or a shootout gets one. The women’s points system has not has been formally announced.
An official ECAC Hockey schedule is expected to be released sometime this week.
The Clarkson women started its first overtime game in the new format by placing two of its top forwards, Patty Kazmaier winner Elizabeth Giguere and Brooke McQuigge, on the ice with freshman defenseman Nicole Gosling, who assisted on the goal with 11 seconds left to tie the game.
“With the ice surface that (open), there was definitely a lot of skating, but it was good,” Gosling said. “Playing with Brooke and Gig, they are two unreal players. They always have my back, too, so I can feel more confident out there. It was an unreal experience, especially going against the Colgate players. They give good pressure.”
Colgate made it difficult for Clarkson’s offense during the entire four-game nonconference series last week, finishing 2-1-1 against the Golden Knights.
“I knew Colgate has some players that can skate and they are very gritty, they don’t want to let you have the puck,” said Clarkson’s Caitrin Lonergan, a transfer from Boston College who scored both Clarkson goals in regulation. “They are coming at you full speed any time you turn your back. With a team like that on a three-on-three, it didn’t feel much like a three-on-three because they just attack, attack, attack.”
In NHL games, once a team gets possession of the puck in overtime it’s seemingly difficult for the opposing team to gain control of it. That wasn’t the case Saturday as Clarkson and Colgate both had possession chances before a Raiders penalty with 2 minutes, 1 second left gave Clarkson a four-on-three, power play for the rest of the game.
“I was expecting it to be a little more like an NHL style where whoever had possession, it would be kind of like chasing a monkey,” Lonergan said. “It was just playing normal hockey with a little bit more ice.
“You don’t really realize how much ice you have. That was something I’ll go back and watch and really see. When you get the puck (in overtime), you don’t have two people running on you, which is nice. It went by so fast. We were out there for one-and-a-half shifts. Five minutes is quick. It’s definitely a dangerous situation. If you are able to beat one forward you are going down there on a two-on-one, potentially.”
PROMISING FRESHMAN
Defenseman Nicole Gosling has made an early impression on Clarkson coach Matt Desrosiers just four games into her rookie season.
Gosling has already picked up two points in her first four games and drawn comparison to one of Clarkson’s greatest former players, All-American Erin Ambrose.
“She’s pretty poised as a freshman,” Desrosiers aid. “She’s calm back there. She makes smart plays. She’s not afraid to take risks, too. That’s kind of what we like. Most of the time it works out for her. She’s not afraid to beat someone if she sees the opportunity.
“She’s pretty similar to Ambrose in the sense that they are both really good at slowing the game down at times when they need to. That’s hard to come by. There’s not a lot of (defensemen) that can play fast, but then also slow the game down at times in order to make the right plays, especially on the offensive side. We are only four games in with her and we’ve already seen some great things. Once she continues to develop and progress as a player and person we’re going to see some pretty special things out of her.”
