POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s and women’s hockey teams released their 2012-22 schedules Friday and the first games at Cheel Arena take place when the women play Sacred Heart on Sept. 24-25.
The men’s season begins on the road at Alaska-Fairbanks on Oct. 8-9.
The men’s home opener is Oct. 19, a Tuesday, against Canisius followed by games against Alaska-Fairbanks in Potsdam on Oct. 22-23.
Clarkson’s men conclude a five-game homestand with a pair of games against Michigan Tech on Oct. 29-30. The second game is also parents weekend.
The men’s team then starts ECAC Hockey play with road games at Union and Rensselaer on Nov. 5-6 and opens conference play at home with games against Harvard and Dartmouth on Nov. 12-13.
That series is followed by four straight road games, two conference games at Quinnipiac and Princeton on Nov. 19-20 and then a road nonconference series at Wisconsin on Nov. 26-27.
The men host Cornell and Colgate on Dec. 3-4 then travel west to play two nonconference games at Arizona State on Dec. 10-11.
The 2022 portion of the schedule starts with a nonconference game at Canisius on Jan. 3, followed by nonconference games on Jan. 7-8 at Merrimack and New Hampshire.
Clarkson’s men pick up conference play for the rest of the season starting with home games against RPI and Union on Jan. 14-15 before traveling to Dartmouth and Harvard on Jan. 21-22.
The men play back-to-back games with rival St. Lawrence University, hosting the Saints on Jan. 28 and playing at Appleton on Jan. 29.
That is followed by road games at Brown and Yale on Feb. 4-5 before hosting Princeton and Quinnipiac on Feb. 11-12.
The men play at Colgate and Cornell on Feb. 18-19 and then host Yale and Brown in the final games of the regular season on Feb. 25-26.
After the women open the season with Sacred Heart they will play the NWHL champion Boston Pride in an exhibition game at Cheel Arena on Oct. 2. Former Clarkson defenseman Taylor Turnquist played for the Pride last season.
The women play a pair of nonconference games against Syracuse, traveling to Syracuse on Oct. 8 and hosting the Orange the next day.
That will be followed by a pair of nonconference games against SLU, playing the Saints at Appleton Arena on Oct. 16 and then hosting SLU on Oct. 17.
Clarkson’s women travel for nonconference games against Bemidji State on Oct. 22-23 and then open ECAC Hockey play with road games at Union and RPI on Oct. 29-30.
The women host Dartmouth and Harvard on Nov. 5-6 then travel to play nonconference games at Lindenwood on Nov. 12-13.
Brown and Yale visit Cheel Arena on Nov. 19-20 and then Clarkson travels to Maine for games on Nov. 26-27.
SLU will visit Cheel Arena for a conference game on Dec. 3 and then host the Golden Knights the following day.
The 2022 portion of the women’s schedule starts with games at Princeton and Quinnipiac on Jan. 7-8 and then at Cornell and Colgate on Jan. 14-15.
The women return home for contests with RPI and Union on Jan. 21-22 and then travel to play Harvard and Dartmouth on Jan. 28-29.
Clarkson hosts Quinnipiac and Princeton on Feb. 4-5 and then travels to Yale and Brown on Feb. 11-12.
The regular season concludes with home games against Colgate and Cornell on Feb. 18-19.
