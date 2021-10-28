POTSDAM — Greg Haney knows what it’s like to pursue a championship, including the NCAA Division III hockey national championship.
Now Haney wants to do the same with SUNY Potsdam women’s hockey team.
Haney reached the men’s Division III national title game in 2015 as an assistant for Wisconsin-Stevens Point. He also worked with the SUNY Oswego women’s program, helping them to the NEWHL championship game in 2018.
Prior to being hired by the Bears, he was an assistant at NCAA Division I Lindenwood.
Haney is replacing Jay Green, who started the program and retired after the 2019-20 season.
“It will be a different style, different pace to the game,” Haney said of his team. “We will have a lot of the same players, but we have new faces, too. Coach Green’s teams always played hard; we will try to maintain the same identity.”
This would have been Haney’s second season as Potsdam coach, but due to COVID-19, the Bears never got to play a game last year. Around 14 of the current players were on campus last year, and they did a lot of work on improving skills.
“We didn’t talk systems last year, we were trying to get better as individuals,” Haney said. “We did other things to enhance the experience while we were here.”
The Bears’ season starts at 7 tonight with a game in Geneva against William Smith College. The teams swap locations Saturday for SUNY Potsdam’s home opener at 3 p.m.
“It’s a great group,” Haney said of his first team. “A lot of people walk into different situations. I’ve been pretty lucky. The hard things we’ve gone through have only made us stronger. It’s been fun, a lot of work and a lot of fun.”
Said graduate student captain Alexis Clark, “It’s an amazing feeling (playing). With the COVID pandemic, it was heartbreaking losing my senior season. We have just focused on skills, getting to know each other.”
Haney has already made a connection with the players who were here before him, making the transition from one coach to another smooth.
“It’s been a great adjustment and he will be a great asset,” said junior Alex Quinn, a Potsdam native. “He puts a lot of time and effort into our team. He really wants us to understand our system. The time and effort he puts in really shows. I think we can be as good as we want to be. If we want to win a championship, we can win a championship.”
The Bears program started in the 2008-09 season and SUNY Potsdam has experienced just two winning teams, both going 12-10, in that span. The last winning season came in 2013-14.
“That’s the goal,” Haney said of taking the program up a level. “We will work on our experience, there’s a process to get there. Everyone is buying into that. Everybody wants to win championships. Our process is different than a (SUNY) Plattsburgh or Oswego.”
Potsdam, the village, is no stranger to women’s championship hockey, with Clarkson University having won three NCAA Division I national titles since 2014.
“It’s been done across the street,” Haney said of Clarkson. “It’s a little different landscape and opportunity, but it’s a hockey town. It’s a hockey area. If you are doing the right things, and we are in the right area, we have to make sure we are getting out and seeing those (recruits). Everybody knows a champion and they’ve done it multiple times. It’s a good thing to be able to be related to. We share a lot of the same things as them on a daily basis. We’ve been using their experience to kind of connect to some players that might not be from New York or even the Northeast.”
A Look at each area Division III team:
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY Potsdam Bears
Coach: Greg Haney (first year)
2019-20 record: 10-12-2 overall, 7-9-2 NEWHL.
Roster: Ellie Zurfluh (So. G), Ellie Cleary (Sr. F), Emily Burke (Gr. D), Rebecca Holmes (So. D), Lexi Warner (So. F), Taylor Swamp (Jr. D), Sara Barrett (Fr. D), Lyvia Chambers (Fr. F/D), Emily Dellaneve (Jr. F), Alex Quinn (Jr. F), Megan Sheehan (Fr. D), Stephanie Dunlap (Sr. F), Alexis Clark (Gr. F), Kaylee Merrill (Jr. F), Makenzie Martin (Sr. D), Allie Banas (Gr. F), Abigail Lyon (Jr. D), Karley Green (Fr. F), Hannah Barrett (Fr. G).
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: Dave LaBaff (8th year).
2019-20 record: 8-16-1, 3-14-1 NEWHL.
Roster: Karena Barrett (Fr. F), Sandrene Garofalo (Fr. D), Halle McKinnon (Fr. F), Iida Laitinen (So. F), Maggie Convery (Sr. F), Micayla MacIntyre (Sr. D), Karli St. Ann (So. F), Danielle Goner (Fr. D), Meghan Best (So. F), Desiree Shook (So. F), Verity Lewis (Jr. D), Hannah Desrochers (Jr. F), Gracyn Emmerton (So. F), Scarlet DiToro (Fr. F), Victoria McGarrity (So. F), Kelly Leathem (Sr. D), Madelyne Petrie (Fr. F/D), Makayla Young (So. D), Sirena Alvarez (Jr. G), Hannah Clement (So. F), Sarah Kosnaskie (Jr. F), Brianna Medved (Fr. D).
MEN’S HOCKEY
SUNY Potsdam Bears
Coach: Chris Bernard (11th year).
2019-20 record: 7-18-2, 5-9-2 SUNYAC.
Roster: Ethan Clark (Sr. D), Tyler Lisieski (Fr. D), Thomas Terranova (Sr. F), Ryan Lieth (So. D), Drew Rose (Fr. D), Corson Green (Jr. D), Brett Horn (Sr. F), Jack Ludwig (Fr. F), Justin Geary (Sr. D), Jack Bloem (Jr. F), Ben Thompson (Sr. F), Victor Nikiforov (So. F), Nick Alfieri (Jr. F), Connor Cruickshank (Jr. D), Michael Olszewski (So. F), Michael McArthur (Sr. F), Noah Dollo (Jr. F), Justin Vernace (Jr. F), Nolan Towne (Fr. D), Andrew Lantry (Fr. F), Carter Lennon (Fr. D), Chris Gratton (Sr. D), Josh Bifolchi (Fr. F), Robert Clerc (Jr. F), Michael Paglucca (Sr. G), Nico Gamarra (Fr. G), Connor Green (Jr. G), Jack Loran (Fr. F), Garrett McArthur (Fr. F).
SUNY Canton Kangaroos
Coach: Alex Boak (6th year).
2019-20 record: 13-9-3.
Roster: Jarrod Croswell (Jr. D), Trevor Christopher (So. D), Zach Ahola (Sr. F), Sam Martin (Jr. F), Bailey Conklin (Sr. F), Gino DeBlasiis (So. F), Patrick Pratapas (So. F), Max Bourque (So. F), Noah Robinson (Sr. F), Jack Mayette (Sr. F), Sean Shepard (Sr. D), Jesse Farabee (Sr. F), Filip Jakobsson (Fr. F), Matt Passaretti (Jr. D), Connor Tuttle (Sr. D), Colton Sipperly (So. F), Brendan McCormack (Jr. F), Sebastien Paquette (So. D), Filip Schlyter (So. G), Brandon McCorriston (Sr. G), Brady Morrison (Fr. D), Lucas Roy (So. D), Matthew Headland (Jr. F), Pierce Diamond (Jr. G), Brendan Morrow (Fr. F), Zac Sirota (Fr. F), Brett Bannister (Jr. F), Carson Lanceleve (Fr. F).
