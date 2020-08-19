ANCHORAGE, Alaska — Madrid native Matt Curley and Canton native Mark Phalon lost their jobs Wednesday when the University of Alaska-Anchorage announced that men’s hockey is one of the sports it will be dropping before the 2021-22 athletic year.
Curley, a former defenseman at Clarkson, and Phalon, a SUNY Potsdam alum, are both on the staff of the Seawolves.
Curley is the head coach and Phalon is one of his assistants. This will be Curley’s third year as head coach if Alaska-Anchorage is able to play this season.
Alaska-Anchorage is on Clarkson’s schedule for a pair of nonconference games at Cheel Arena on Oct. 16-17, but even before this news it was likely those games would not take place because of COVID-19 circumstances.
Alaska-Anchorage cited declining budgets as the reason UAA Chancellor Cathy Sandeen and Director of Athletics Greg Myford made the difficult decision to eliminate four programs from the UAA sports roster: men’s hockey, women’s gymnastics, men’s skiing and women’s skiing. The changes will go into effect for the 2021-22 season and are expected to save approximately $2.5 million per year. Sandeen will seek University of Alaska Board of Regents’ approval for the proposed reconfiguration during the Sept. 10-11, 2020, meeting.
“The decision to cut any UAA program, academic or athletic, is devastating,” Sandeen said in a statement. “Since fiscal year 2014, state funding for UAA declined by $34 million, forcing leadership to make difficult decisions about which programs and services the university can sustain long term. That includes our sports programs. My heart goes out to our student-athletes and coaching staffs affected by this situation. This comes at a difficult time as they are already facing much uncertainty surrounding this year’s season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. I am proud of the incredible resilience they have shown.”
The decision to eliminate hockey, gymnastics and skiing was made by Chancellor Sandeen in conjunction with Director of Athletics Greg Myford. At the University of Alaska Board of Regents’ meeting on Sept. 10-11, 2020, Chancellor Sandeen will seek approval for the proposed athletics reconfiguration. UAA anticipates the board will support the recommendation based on the regents’ previous directive to consolidate academic programs and administrative areas to meet budget reductions.
