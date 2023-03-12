CANTON — The St. Lawrence University men’s hockey season ended at least one weekend earlier than the team had hoped after Colgate completed a sweep of a best-of-three ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series with a 3-2 win over the Saints before 2,318 fans at Appleton Arena on Saturday night.
SLU (17-19 overall) lost a 3-0 lead in game one and lost 4-3 in overtime, but the fourth-seeded Saints never led in Saturday’s contest.
“Our first period wasn’t good again,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “We didn’t play the way we wanted too. We chased the game. They are doing a good job shutting things down and simplifying things. We have to find a way to put in the back of the net.
“It was a growth step for our guys. When we started the season our goal was to win a championship. We have that same goal every single year. We put ourselves in a person here to get home ice, unfortunately we didn’t get to Lake Placid and give ourselves an opportunity.”
Colgate (17-15-5) advances to Lake Placid for a second straight year, winning a series on the road each time.
“We had to hang on,” Colgate coach Don Vaughan said. “We knew they were going to give us everything they had and Brent had his guys really ready to play. Getting the lead was huge. If we have to come from behind I don’t think that’s happening. We got the lead and we held it.”
The fifth-seeded Raiders scored first at 16 minutes, 47 seconds of the first period while SLU’s Philippe Chapleau was serving a major penalty for interference.
Ethan Manderville scored while there was still 2:45 left in the major, but the Saints killed off the rest of the time.
A goal from Alex DiPaolo 45 seconds into the second period put Colgate ahead 2-0 and then Matt Verboon scored at 7:07 of the second period to give the Raiders a 3-0 edge.
“It’s one of the (greatest) things to do, to play in Lake Placid,” Verboon said. “It’s an unreal feeling. We ended off the regular season not the way we wanted too. We knew we knew how to play this team and how to play some of the top teams. We’ve beaten all the top four teams.”
SLU responded quickly to Verboon’s goal, with Jason Waite scoring an unassisted goal 20 seconds later.
The Raiders thought they had taken a 4-1 lead 32 seconds later when Manderville scored while an official was holding his arm up to call a penalty on SLU’s Jordan Steinmetz.
Steinmetz was hurt on the play and had to be helped off the ice. The officials looked at a video review and wound up giving Steinmetz a major and a game misconduct.
But they also gave Colgate’s Tommy Bergsland a major and a game misconduct that caused Colgate’s goal to be wiped away. Both players were called for contact to the head.
The Saints nearly scored a second goal early in the third period on an outside shot by Max Dorrington at 4:34. The official closest to the net waved the goal off immediately and a video review determined it was put in by a high stick by SLU’s Aleksi Peltonen.
“There’s going to be subjective calls out there,” Brekke said. “It’s part of the game. I’m not going to blame the officiating for anything.”
SLU finally got a second goal on a shot from Ty Naaykens at 17:28. The Saints had pulled goalie Emil Zetterquist for an extra skater in an attempt to force a tie. Luc Salem and Cameron Buhl assisted on the goal.
“I think our group took a lot of strides from last year,” Naaykens said. “It’s a big turnaround. In terms of not even on ice play, but off the ice our team got a lot closer. We’ve got a great group of seniors leading the way. It’s tough for it to end like this. It was a great year.”
Third-seeded Cornell held sixth-seeded Clarkson to just two goals on the weekend and swept an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series at Lynah Rink in Ithaca.
Clarkson (16-17-4) did not score until 19:38.3 of the third period on a shot from Tommy Pasanen, with Trey Teylor and Erik Bargholtz assisting.
Cornell (20-9-2) scored first on a power play at 8:30 of the second period on a shot from Max Andreev.
Ondrej Psenicka scored at 12:57 of the second period to put Cornell ahead 2-0 and Jack Malone added an empty-net goal at 18:02 of the third period.
