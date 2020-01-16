CANTON — A $17 million upgrade to Appleton Arena will make its public debut Saturday when the St. Lawrence University women’s hockey team hosts rival Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game at 3 p.m.
The building, which opened with a men’s basketball game on Jan 6, 1951, will look both the same, and different, to area fans as they attend the game.
The actual seating area is relatively unchanged. The capacity has shrunk by 23 seats, from 2,499 to 2,476 as new press boxes, coaching boxes and a president’s box have been built. Some additional seats are located on a new second level on the entry side of the building, but they may not be done in time for Saturday’s game.
Since the 2019-20 season began, both the SLU men’s and women’s teams have played their home games at SUNY Canton and until recent weeks both teams conducted practices there as well.
“It will be great to play here again,” SLU women’s coach Chris Wells said. “What I really like about the opening game is that it’s not only special for our team, but the Clarkson staff (who are all SLU graduates) has had many great memories in Appleton as well, so I think it’s only fitting that they are able to enjoy being part of the first game.”
Fans will notice the entire front of the building has changed and is all glass, and the lobby has changed as well, with the addition of a team store, which also may not be ready by this weekend.
Walls were torn down behind the seats, making the concourse wider and giving fans an opportunity to see a little of the game as they walk to a restroom or concessions area during play.
The lights have been removed and new modern lighting installed, making the arena brighter, and a large video scoreboard has been installed behind the goal at the back entrance to the building, as well as an electronic ribbon scoreboard under the new upper level seating area.
Saturday’s game will actually be the second matchup of the two area teams as Clarkson hosts St. Lawrence at 6 tonight.
“We went into the season saying that regardless of where we are playing, we are going to have the same goals,” Saints captain Kalie Grant said. “It’s exciting to be back in Appleton. Clarkson week is always the best week of the year in my eyes. It’s exciting and I am sure there will be a good turnout for the opening of the rink. A lot of people have been driving by, but they haven’t been able to see the inside yet. We’re expecting a big crowd.”
Saints veterans, like senior forward Kayla Vespa, have attended two of Clarkson’s national championship banner-raising games as the visiting team, and they hope there is a similar atmosphere for Saturday’s renovated Appleton Arena debut.
“When we went to (Cheel Arena) and they had their banner raising, it’s such a great atmosphere, and I think we’re going to have a lot of fans here,” Vespa said. “It will be exciting to play in this atmosphere.”
SLU’s nine freshmen have yet to play a game in their home building but that will change Saturday.
“I’m really excited, I’ve been waiting for this day for a while,” freshman forward Julia Gosling said. “It’s going to be really nice and I think it’s going to be fun. I’ve been to one game, but that was (sophomore year of high school). It will be a new start. I think they’d done a really nice job and it’s all brand new things upstairs for the fans.”
For the veterans, like sophomore defenseman Claire Dudley, the first practice in the building a few weeks ago brought some of the new features to their attention right away.
“The combination of the lights and the old-school feel we already had,” Dudley said. “The lighting was a lot clearer. You can’t really tell yet, but the opening in the front allows for so much light and it’s really cool.”
Appleton is not finished yet as work is still taking place on the side of the building next to Miner Street and both teams will dress in what usually is the visitor’s hallway for the time being.
MEN TWO WEEKS AWAY
The women’s team plays in the upgraded building this weekend but the men won’t make their official debut in Appleton Arena until Jan. 31 when they host Brown.
“It’s great,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said of returning to the arena for practices. “The energy level is high with the guys. It’s been a couple months over at SUNY Canton and we’ve done a good job focusing over there, but it’s nice to get into our official home. It’s brighter, but it seems more open. The ceiling is showing off more a little bit because of the lighting. It gives it kind of a larger stadium feel.”
Said SLU senior Michael Laidley, “It’s pretty exciting to be back in the home rink. SUNY Canton has been good. They have great facilities there. But there’s nothing like being in your home rink. We are all pretty excited to be back here. All the returning guys know the feeling of being here in Appleton and the energy that it has in every game. We get a little sense of that being back for practice.”
