PLATTSBURGH — Ashley Davis made 14 saves as defending national champion SUNY Plattsburgh picked up a 7-0 shutout of SUNY Potsdam (4-5 overall, 3-5 conference) in a NEWHL game Wednesday night.
Abby Brush scored twice to lead the Cardinals (9-1, 7-0). Sarah Wolf added a goal and an assist.
Taylor Whitney, Kaitlin Drew-Mead, Ivy Boric and Sara Krauseneck also scored.
