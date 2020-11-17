POTSDAM — ECAC Hockey is down to four teams after Union joined neighbor Rensselaer in canceling its men’s and women’s hockey seasons Tuesday.
The Ivy League, which consists of six ECAC Hockey teams, announced its cancellation of the season earlier and RPI canceled Monday.
As of now the only teams left to play in the conference are Clarkson, St. Lawrence University, Colgate and Quinnipiac.
“Everyone has to do what’s right for their institutions,” Clarkson men’s coach Casey Jones said. “We’ve been planning all along that we might have some institutions go down in our league. We are just going to forge ahead and make sure that our athletes are safe, and we are doing the most we can to have an opportunity to compete and play.”
SAINTS RELEASE PARTIAL SCHEDULE
SLU is opening the season with a home game at 5 p.m. Friday against Niagara and will face the Purple Eagles at Niagara Falls at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The next four games lined up all involve Clarkson, playing at Cheel Arena on Dec. 5 and 16 and hosting the Golden Knights on Dec. 12 and 19.
The Saints conclude their eight-game nonconference schedule with a game at Colgate on Jan. 1 and a home game against the Raiders on Jan. 3.
As of now no fans will be allowed in Appleton Arena. All home games, as well as road games against ECAC Hockey opponents, are available on ESPN+.
CLARKSON, SLU RADIO BROADCASTS
Both the Clarkson and SLU men’s hockey home games will be on local radio stations this season in addition to the ESPN+ television option, which requires a $5.99 monthly subscription.
Clarkson’s home games will air on WSNN-FM (99.3) and Golden Knights announcer Mike Vaillancourt will return to do the games. His audio also will be heard on the ESPN+ home games.
St. Lawrence is allowing only on-campus employees to work at Appleton Arena games but will use Canton native Matt Metcalf, who works at SUNY Canton and will undergo similar COVID-19 testing, to do its home games on radio and his audio will be used by the ESPN+ telecasts.
Metcalf has broadcast Saints women’s hockey games in the past and a handful of men’s games. SLU radio games can be found on WFLK-FM (95.3) and WQTK-FM (92.7).
It is not known whether either announcer will be able to broadcast road broadcasts for all away games. Clarkson’s opener at Colgate on Sunday is scheduled for radio airing.
SLU RECEIVES APPLETON DONATION
SLU has received a $5 million lead gift from George W. Karpus (Class of 1968) toward the second phase of the Appleton Arena renovation and expansion project. The gift will support an expansion of the Michael “Buddy” Cornacchia (1974) Strength and Conditioning Center for all of the Saints’ NCAA Division III student-athletes, as well as locker room and team facilities for the men’s and women’s lacrosse, field hockey, softball, and the men’s and women’s rowing teams.
“This extraordinary investment in St. Lawrence Athletics demonstrates George’s lifelong commitment to the values of his alma mater,” said President William L. Fox (1975) in a statement. “Derived from his own time on campus, we are deeply grateful for his vision to ensure the most positive experience in the lives of future student-athletes using our magnificent facilities.”
SLU has worked with global design firm HOK, one of the premier architectural companies for designing sports venues in North America, during the past three years. Plans and construction drawings were completed in 2018 and project costs are being updated. Fund-raising will continue and once completed, construction will begin with a target date of Spring 2022.
“As a former Saints football player, as well as shot and discus thrower for track and field, I understand the value of Division III athletics in developing leadership and collaborative skills,” Karpus said. “Those skills have been instrumental in my 38-year career as an entrepreneur and business owner, and I am forever grateful to St. Lawrence.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.