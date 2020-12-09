ALBANY — ECAC Hockey announced Wednesday that women’s hockey conference games will have shootouts if the three-on-three overtime session ends in a tie.
Earlier this week the Times was told by a college official that the conference women’s hockey coaches had voted against having shootouts. The points system for women’s hockey will work the same as men’s. If a team wins in regulation they earn three points. A win in overtime or the shootout will give a team two points and teams get one point if the lose in overtime or the shootout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.